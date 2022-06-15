Entertainment

In a tight swimsuit, the youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” raises the temperature of the networks

Genesis Rodriguez is an American actress, known for her roles in the Telemundo soap operas “Prisionera”, “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. The young actress was born in Miami, Florida, her mother, Carolina Pérez, is a Cuban model, and her father is the Venezuelan singer popularly known as “The Puma” José Luis Rodríguez. She speaks English and Spanish fluently, Rodriguez He has two older paternal half-sisters from his father’s first marriage.

When Génesis Rodríguez was just 2 1/2 years old, she entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami, Florida, taking summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. when his parents Jose Luis Rodriguez and Carolina Pérez realized her vocation for art and enrolled her in more intense training programs. She went to New York and enrolled in summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute for Theater and Film.

