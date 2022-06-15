In a tight swimsuit, the youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” raises the temperature of the networks

Genesis Rodriguez is an American actress, known for her roles in the Telemundo soap operas “Prisionera”, “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. The young actress was born in Miami, Florida, her mother, Carolina Pérez, is a Cuban model, and her father is the Venezuelan singer popularly known as “The Puma” José Luis Rodríguez. She speaks English and Spanish fluently, Rodriguez He has two older paternal half-sisters from his father’s first marriage.

When Génesis Rodríguez was just 2 1/2 years old, she entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami, Florida, taking summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. when his parents Jose Luis Rodriguez and Carolina Pérez realized her vocation for art and enrolled her in more intense training programs. She went to New York and enrolled in summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute for Theater and Film.

Genesis Rodriguez He has two half-sisters on his father’s side. Jose Luis “The Puma” Rodriguez: Liana Rodriguez Morillo and Lilibeth Rodriguez Morillo, they are more active on social networks and constantly post images of their daily lives. Another who also uses the networks a lot is the granddaughter of the singer Galilea López Morillo.

for these hours Genesis Rodriguez the daughter of the second marriage of Jose Luis Rodriguez with the Cuban model Carolina Pérez has uploaded images of her in a two-piece swimsuit with a flower print to her Instagram account. In the image you can see a beautiful seascape in the background.

Genesis Rodriguez He also accompanied his look with a black cap and in the caption he wrote: “Report of waves: There are waves …”. The actress is currently in San José del Cabo, a tourist city on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, in Mexico. There where the palm trees and the sun announce the arrival of summer for the northern hemisphere. her father, Jose Luis Rodriguez“The Puma” is very proud of his youngest daughter who is preparing to premiere a Netflix series.