In a TikTok video, Selena Gomez’s grandmother inadvertently exposes the singer’s secret relationship

The secret relationship Selena Gomez -and her recent breakup- has been discovered while the star was recording a makeup tutorial for TikTok.

In the video, the founder of the company RareBeauty She was applying lip liner when her grandmother asked her off-camera, “So how did you end up with that boy?” Gomez – who turned 30 on Friday – froze and winced at the question before hesitantly replying, “Uh… I’ll tell you in a second.”

Clearly wanting to keep the details off the internet, The singer laughed nervously before ending the video, writing about the clip, “I have no words.” I had initially subtitled the post “Thank you, Grandma” before changing it to: “I mean…”.

Among the fans who flooded the comments section to ask about the identity of Selena’s mystery boyfriend, one said, “We all want to know.” Another of her followers pleaded, “Selena, you can’t leave us intrigued.” But the producer also left her fans with the unknown, since he did not respond to any comments about who the boy was or how their relationship ended.

While the star of the series “Only murders in the building” has historically kept his love relationships away from public attention, last May he spoke about his life while presenting one of the program’s broadcasts “Saturday night Live”. “One of the reasons I am so excited to be hosting this ‘SNL’ because I’m single – and I’ve heard that ‘SNL’ is a great place to find love. I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to send messages to the universe that I am manifesting love. But Right now, I would accept anyone.”.

Selena dated Justin Bieber on and off over the past decade and their initial four-year relationship ended in 2014. Their final breakup came in March 2018, months before Justin proposed to his now-wife, haley bieber.

Selena also dated the singer The Weeknd for 10 months, but they broke up in October 2017, and he has been romantically linked to famous faces like Niall Horan Y Nick Jonas. It also sparked courtship rumors with the actor Chris Evansafter they left clues on social networks, but neither of them admitted that they were a couple.

