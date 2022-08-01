in a transparent bodysuit with feathers and a tiger print, J.Lo roars in style for Unicef

Jennifer Lopez: at 53, J.Lo ignites the dancefloor in Capri

After celebrating her marriage to the American actor Ben Affleckfollowed by his fifty-third birthday with his family, as well as a honeymoon in Parisour international J.Lo flew to Italy to deliver a most remarkable performance this July 29, 2022, during the fourth charity gala in Capri.

Masterfully organized by the ready-to-wear platform LuisaViaRomathis social event aimed to raise funds for UNICEF during an annual evening.

LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​​​Capri Gala 2022: a charity gala at which Jennifer Lopez excelled

Having brought together a whole audience of celebrities, the fundraising gala was one of his loyal subscribers Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Natasha Poly, Ed Westwick, Ansel Elgort, Maye Musk and actor Casey Affleck. A paying bias, since at the end of the wind, more than 8 million euros in total were raised following the auctions led by Simon de Pur. In his head? Luisa Panconesi, daughter of the founder and CEO of LVR, and Tommaso Chiabra, the chairman of fundraising for Unicef ​​Italia.

J.Lo: tiger print, feathers and sequins to roar on stage

To carry out this select organization, and like every year, an artist of choice was rewarded with an invitation to go on stage. This time it was the turn of Jennifer Lopez to embody what she does best: star of the evening.

Jennifer Lopez at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​gala: “ I always wanted to live in a world like a sparkling disco queen”

To ignite the room, the bride of 53 years has opted for an outfit faithful to his image of bomba latina, except that for the occasion, J.Lo wanted to wear a particular sophisticated look. ” I always wanted to live in a world like a sparkling disco queen“, she said on stage.

According to Jennifer Lopez, Diana Ross was a true source of inspiration both musically and stylistically, and in particular the naked jumpsuit vintage of the singer, having strongly influenced the style of the interpreter of Jenny from the Block when she was a child, even inspiring her evening dress. ” You’re too young to remember joked the news Ben Affleck’s wife referring to the legendary immortalized photo of Harry Langdon Jr. taken in Los Angeles on September 1, 1974.

Jennifer Lopez Affleck: her disco-inspired Roberto Cavalli look

To rekindle the flame on the dance floorJ.Lo then had one of the top layers removed from a translucent tiger and feather print ensemble, to reveal a bodysuit of Swarovski crystals, inspired by Diana Ross

in order to sing last dance by Donna Summer and I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor. Two sumptuous looks by Roberto Cavalli and imagined by the artistic director of the Italian house, Fausto Puglisi.

More than 8 million euros collected for the benefit of Unicef

The end of the evening was brought to a close by the organizer Luisa Panconesi, who wanted to thank the public from the bottom of her heart for their participation in the event. “I want to thank all the wonderful people who make this possible. And, of course, to all of you dear guests who have come tonight to help children in need.” Before adding: LuisaViaRoma and I are from Florence, so I would like to leave you with a beautiful quote attributed to one of the most famous Florentines of all time, Dante Alighieri. There are three things left to us from heaven, stars, flowers and children. thank you and good evening. “.

A moving speech that made it possible to reach additional donations from privileged guests, aware of their luck and touched by these few words.