in a tuxedo jumpsuit in Cannes

The red carpet of Cannes has been deployed since last Tuesday in an appointment that has recovered all the glamor that marks its history once the restrictions of the pandemic have been left behind. Among all the stars that we have seen parade through this International Festival, Julia Roberts has conquered us in a special way with one of his most recognizable bets for the red carpet, with pants.

The American actress, who a few days ago showed us how to wear denim shorts with more than 50 years, attended this Thursday the premiere of “Armageddon Time”, the. new film by two greats like Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, for which she was betting on a black tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton tailor-made.

The jumpsuit is black, made of wool and has satin details on the lapels and buttons. It has a V-neckline, shoulder pads to define a structured silhouette and is cinched at the waist to create a very flattering waist effect, while the length of the pants is ankle-length, very trendy at this point in the 2022 season.

To complete the style, Julia Roberts added some very elegant black sandals with very fine straps, one of them at the ankle.

Other times that Julia has opted for pants on the red carpet

That Julia Roberts loves pants is something we have been proving over and over again for the last thirty years. There have been many occasions in which she has opted for the “masculine style” for those moments of glamour, giving them a twist to transform them into ideal and very feminine. It is one of the foundations of that personal and unique style that has made it a Fashion Icon. Here are several examples.

In 1990, 32 years ago (he was 23), he left the world KO by going to the Golden Globes with a Armani suit (for men).

For the 2006 Critics’ Choice Awards, “America’s Sweetheart” was betting on a total black look with a tuxedowith shirt detail with ruffles.

Three years ago, also at the Golden Globes, Julia opted for a asymmetrical nude body design with train and black pants signed by Stella McCartney on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

For the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, Julia chose a look similar to the previous one with white tailored pants and a long black vest by Louis Vuitton. Again, tuxedo inspiration.

The last time he opted for pants on the red carpet was a few weeks ago, at the premiere of his latest series, ‘Gaslit’, in New York with Sean Penn, for which he opted for a gray suit set with bermuda shorts by Gucci. Another way to wear pants to a tall event.

