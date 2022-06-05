Entertainment

in a tuxedo jumpsuit in Cannes

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 2 minutes read

The red carpet of Cannes has been deployed since last Tuesday in an appointment that has recovered all the glamor that marks its history once the restrictions of the pandemic have been left behind. Among all the stars that we have seen parade through this International Festival, Julia Roberts has conquered us in a special way with one of his most recognizable bets for the red carpet, with pants.

The American actress, who a few days ago showed us how to wear denim shorts with more than 50 years, attended this Thursday the premiere of “Armageddon Time”, the. new film by two greats like Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, for which she was betting on a black tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton tailor-made.

The jumpsuit is black, made of wool and has satin details on the lapels and buttons. It has a V-neckline, shoulder pads to define a structured silhouette and is cinched at the waist to create a very flattering waist effect, while the length of the pants is ankle-length, very trendy at this point in the 2022 season.

julia roberts in louis vuitton tuxedo at cannes 2022

Lionel Hahn

julia roberts in louis vuitton tuxedo at cannes 2022

Daniele Venturelli

To complete the style, Julia Roberts added some very elegant black sandals with very fine straps, one of them at the ankle.

Other times that Julia has opted for pants on the red carpet

That Julia Roberts loves pants is something we have been proving over and over again for the last thirty years. There have been many occasions in which she has opted for the “masculine style” for those moments of glamour, giving them a twist to transform them into ideal and very feminine. It is one of the foundations of that personal and unique style that has made it a Fashion Icon. Here are several examples.

In 1990, 32 years ago (he was 23), he left the world KO by going to the Golden Globes with a Armani suit (for men).

Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes in an Armani men's suit

Steve Granitz

For the 2006 Critics’ Choice Awards, “America’s Sweetheart” was betting on a total black look with a tuxedowith shirt detail with ruffles.

julia roberts in a tuxedo at the critics' choice awards 2006

Christopher Polk

Three years ago, also at the Golden Globes, Julia opted for a asymmetrical nude body design with train and black pants signed by Stella McCartney on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

julia roberts stella mccartney in pants on the red carpet of the golden globes 2019

Steve Granitz

For the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, Julia chose a look similar to the previous one with white tailored pants and a long black vest by Louis Vuitton. Again, tuxedo inspiration.

julia roberts with pants in a louis vuitton look at the critics' choice awards 2019

Kevin Mazur

The last time he opted for pants on the red carpet was a few weeks ago, at the premiere of his latest series, ‘Gaslit’, in New York with Sean Penn, for which he opted for a gray suit set with bermuda shorts by Gucci. Another way to wear pants to a tall event.

julia roberts with shorts in a gucci ensemble

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal launches ‘warning’ about Belinda in his new song and compared it to the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

9 mins ago

The keys to the future of Johnny Depp: a first musical return and the difficult reconquest of Pirates of the Caribbean

10 mins ago

Messi and Ronaldo are on fire, dinosaurs still exist

11 mins ago

4 actors who speak perfect Spanish

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button