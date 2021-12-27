in a video on Instagram we see the surprise

After the success of Red Notice, The Rock is ready to return to our screens with the sequel to the Netflix film, but first celebrate Christmas. And it seems to do it in the best way, namely with a amazing gift for her mother, as we see in a video posted by him on Instagram (you can find it at the bottom of the article).

The WWE and movie star, in fact, not only gave her mother the chance to see her grandchildren for the holidays, but he also gave her a car. This is a brand new Cadillac, which certainly impressed the woman a lot, as we have also seen in the post. But, from his comment, we note that surely the gift was very satisfying for him too. “This made me feel good,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Today I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas. She was shocked. She gave a bad but good cry. Then when her grandchildren drove over to her. She was overwhelmed with sheer joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog. he wanted to peek into the car with his new Christmas chicken. I am so thankful that I can do this kind of thing for my mom, who had a hell of a life. I don’t take it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas mom, enjoy your new car !!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve much more. “

The actor particularly likes to donate cars. In fact, at the beginning of the holidays he gave his truck to a veteran. But that’s not all, because The Rock loves surprising fans in a variety of ways. For example, a few months ago, he wished a 102-year-old fan of his in a video. A really important gesture, which reminds us how much Dwayne Johnson is a star has not forgotten its origins.