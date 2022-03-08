In a violent Mexico, nothing to celebrate: activists

civil organizations and women’s groups point out that on March 8, International Women’s Daythere is nothing to celebrate, but it is a reason to raise your voice to stop the gender violence.

crimes like femicidehuman trafficking, rape, sexual harassment and domestic violence reported increases from 2020 to 2021, between 2% and 28%.

Intentional homicide remained, on average, with more than 2,700 crimes against women during the last two years.

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), 2021 closed with 969 femicides, 20 more than in 2020. That is, an increase of 2.1%.

The women victims of trafficking added, in 2021, 503, an increase of 10.8% compared to 2020, when 454 were counted.

In addition, domestic violence against this sector went from 220 thousand 31 cases, in 2020, to 253 thousand 736, in 2021, an increase of 15.3%. The crime of rape skyrocketed from 16,544 records in 2020 to 21,188 last year, while in that period the sexual harassment it went from 8 thousand 736 to 9 thousand 505, an increase of 8.8%.

Intentional injuries also increased in 2021, going from 57,495 to 62,362.

“There is nothing to celebrate, rather there are many claims by women, because we know that violence is on the rise in our country, the figures confirm it,” he says. Pilar Vazquezpresident of the Collective of Free and Sovereign Women.

consulted by THE UNIVERSALhighlights that with the start of the pandemic of Covid-19 “violence against women is uncovered globally, mainly those suffered at home and at work”.

In the last three years, she affirms, Mexican women have seen their rights violated, since programs that favored the sector have been dismantled.

He argues that the necessary marches will have to be carried out to reduce the rates of femicide and attacks against women.

However, he expresses his disagreement against the attacks and graffiti against real estate and businesses, because, he says, they deviate from the essence of 8M.

interviewed separately, Carla Torresleader of the Free and Combative Collective, assures that Women’s Day is not a celebration, but a reaffirmation to fight to decide the course of their lives and their rights.

“The axes to pursue are to combat job insecurity, fight for equal pay, that there be no more disappearances and femicides. End the issue of harassment at work, rape and all kinds of sexist violence, “she says.

He considers that it is important to take political positions and take to the streets in a unified way to take action against the demands that have not been heard by the authorities.

For her part, Natalia, one of the founders of the Minesweeper Group, He maintains that 8M “is a day to raise awareness, to reflect and to listen to each other.”

He believes that in this six-year term there is no change in sight to prevent the different types of violence against women: “Although the President assures that he is the most humanist in history, the facts show the opposite.”

For the founder of Minesweeper, billboards in National Palace and other venues are a reflection of the current administration against violence against women: “It’s like building a wall between the Executive and the problems we face.”

“He raised his hand to my breasts and caressed”

Denise Beltran She was forced to resign from her job after she accused her boss Johnatan of trying to abuse her. It all happened when she asked him to accompany him to a meeting outside the office, under threat of being fired if she did not attend.

The 29-year-old girl narrates that the events began when she graduated with a degree in International Relations.

Her good grades led one of her professors to link her with a friend to offer her a position at an institution in the capital.

“I joined in 2019 and that’s when I met Johnatan, who in those months was not my direct boss. For 2020 they offered me a position as his private assistant and I happily accepted because that meant receiving extra money, ”he narrates.

Denisse realized that Johnatan’s esteem for her was crossing professional boundaries, going from high-fives to ill-intentioned hugs.

One day he stayed up late and “he took the opportunity to touch my waist (…) he raised his hand to my breasts and caressed me.” Two months later, the young woman regretted not reporting the attempted sexual abuse.

He left his job and has not wanted to report his former boss to the authorities. He can’t get it out of his mind that her new assistant could suffer the same violence as her.

A life of abuse at the hands of his grandfather

When Monica She was six years old, her grandfather Mauricio sexually abused her. She kept talking about her assault until she was 14 years old, when she decided to tell her aunt, who asked her not to tell her family.

“He forced me to bathe together and then I touched him when he asked me to. In my understanding, it did not fit that he was an abuse, because I loved him, I believed that he was fine even if it was not so ”. Mónica’s mother took her, her sister, Andrea, and her brother, Víctor, to visit Mauricio almost every weekend at gentleman.

It was not until October 2020 when Mónica dared to tell her mother about the different types of abuse her grandfather subjected her to, since that month she died of pneumonia derived from complications from Covid-19. “We did not watch over her body because we were in the midst of an emergency, so my brothers and I went to my aunt’s house, the one who was aware of everything, to pray to her that the truth did not deserve.

“Do not Cry. I said nothing. Because of my attitude, my mother questioned me, already very upset. When she told her about it she kicked me out. I have not spoken to them again,” she recalls.

Monica attends psychological and psychiatric therapy to erase the traces that sexual abuse left on her. She also attends feminist marches to fight on behalf of other girls who have also been abused.

Victim of trafficking and an indifferent society

At age 12, Karla Hyacinth was a victim of human trafficking in Mexico. For three years, the young woman lived in different states of the Republic, where she was forced to prostitute herself.

For her, the child abuse she suffered from her relatives and the indifference of society in general were the common threads to experience this situation of violence.

She was hooked by who was her sentimental partner, an older man who initially gave her a gentle and loving treatment to gain her trust and who later changed.

At the age of 12, they took her to a nightclub in Pueblawhere she was unable to work because she was a minor, so she was transferred to Guadalajara, to a whorehouse where she was raped and beaten for three years.

Then one of the customers helped her escape.

“The problem was society, because many times I asked for help and it was denied. Clients only see a body, but society did not see a 12-year-old girl, men and women were discriminating against each other in that society that today I am beginning to educate”, she comments.

Today, Karla is 29 years old, has a daughter, and works for three civil organizations: the Children’s Commission Against Trafficking, the Reintegra Foundation, AC, in the United States, and the Camino a Casa Foundation, which houses girls of different ages.

“Today we know that there is no reason to remain silent”

“Either he kills me or I kill myself”, was what he thought Sarc when he was 22 years old and suffered from beatings, ill-treatment and humiliation by his then sentimental partner.

Without knowing it, she was a victim of gender violence.

Sarc had open heart surgery, a fact that lowered his self-esteem, as well as problems with his family.

That situation, she considers, was the turning point so that she unconsciously had a codependency with her former romantic partner, who physically and emotionally violated her.

It was three years of jealousy, blows and harassment. Sarc was left with no friends and no people to ask for help. Little by little, her ex-boyfriend further lowered her self-esteem until, finally, her family supported her.

recounts, in an interview with THE UNIVERSALwho after that was forced to go live a year away from home, because her ex-partner continued to harass her.

That time he took therapy, with which, he says, he regained confidence, learned to love himself and recognize the violence of which he was a victim.

More than eight years after those events, Sarc is married and about to graduate. “Before there was not so much information, now women are more empowered.

They know that they are not alone, they know that they do not have to be silent”, she shared with EL UNIVERSAL.