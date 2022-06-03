Entertainment

In a white and wet swimsuit Itatí Cantoral shows off her statuesque figure in the pool

Itatí Cantoral He looks forward to the summer, and he let it be seen through his recent publications on Instagram. At 47 years old, she wore a spectacular body while posing in the pool and on a lounger, wearing a white swimsuit that highlighted her perfect figure.

The Mexican actress has not stopped working so far this year, and apart from starring in the play “Alone in the dark”comedy series “Rooms for rent” and act as a guest on the program “Divine food” share credits with Lucia Mendez, Alicia Machado Y Patricia Manterola in the film “killer babes”whose filming began a few days ago.

Although it was broadcast in Mexico two years ago, the telenovela “The Mexican and the güero” (in which Itatí Cantoral act with John Soler) has just premiered in the United States, and she herself was happy that this melodrama reaches a greater number of viewers.

