In a white miniskirt, Francisca gives great advice to her thousands of followers

Francisca published on her Instagram account, a social network in which she has more than 3.8 million followers, a beautiful and simple photograph in which she is wearing a white shirt and miniskirt outfitwith matching heels, her wedding ring, and some accessories that make the resplendent outfit stand out.

The Dominican presenter of “Despierta América” ​​by Univision used this publication with that outfit that mixes elegance with casual to give her followers some advice: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent, don’t forget it!” said Francesco Zampogna’s wife.

This publication the driver has more than 44 thousand likes and some comments, among which the following stand out: “The white color looks beautiful on you”, “Wow! I admire your effort. Linda”, “I love how the outfit looks on you”, “I said that same phrase to my daughter a few years ago” and “You are beautiful God continue to bless you” are aries that can be read.

Francisca, who has just been married for a month in the church to Francesco Zampogna, is living a very beautiful moment in her life. Days after her wedding in the Dominican Republic, she did a live through her Instagram account to thank all her fans for the love they had given her during her wedding.

“I felt the need to do this live to thank you… I am so grateful to all of you for the love, for so much good vibes and for all the beautiful energy that my family and I have been feeling since last Friday. I want you to know that I am very happy, very happy, we are very happy. I lived one of the weekends, one of the happiest days of my life. Walking towards the man I love hand in hand with my mother was a dream come true,” said the Dominican.

