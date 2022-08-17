in a white shirt at the Oscars 2022

The Oscars have returned after the pandemic in all their splendor, recovering for their 94th edition a red carpet full of looks that have already become part of the history of this ceremony, and of fashion. In the oscars 2022 there have been stars that have shone with special intensity like our Penélope Cruz in an impressive black Chanel dress or Jessica Chastain in a gold sequined Gucci dress and together with them one of the most groundbreaking looks that have impacted us is that of Zendayawhich has shown us how to wear white shirt in the most important cinema ‘runway’ in the world.

The actress and model has opted for look signed by Valentino that renounces the traditional dress with which we are used to seeing the big stars in this type of appointment. It’s a two piece set formed by a white satin shirtto very special. It has the traditional shirt collar but lor really special is in the body, which is ‘crooped’, with an asymmetric hem creating a nice figure and revealing a large part of the abdomen. And he adds that it is French manga.

As for the second piece of the “outfit”, it is a silver sequin skirtwith a high waist and very tight at the waist, which opens up to create a loose silhouette as it falls to end in a long train that drags a couple of meters along the ground.

Zendaya has completed the styling with bvlgari jewelrya firm of which she is an ambassador, specifically with striking snake-shaped diamond bracelets that she has worn on both arms, large rings with matching chokers, and small earrings.