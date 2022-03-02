In a yellow micro bikini Angelique Boyer delights her fans by showing off her statuesque figure

In the last weeks Angelique Boyer She took a long vacation in a destination that she did not reveal, but from there she was very sensual, posing on the beach and showing off her statuesque figure in a yellow micro bikini.

The beautiful 33-year-old French actress ended her trip, but pleased her followers in Instagram with a collection of photographs that show her taking different routes; the message she wrote next to her post was: “An unplanned trip, surrounded by peace and nature. Gratitude overwhelms me. A bubble that does a lot of good for the soul, in a world/national reality that is very different, very sad. Wishing we all manage to connect with true love, that sincere one that gives peace. 🗺✨✨✨❤️”

the holidays of Angelique Boyer they did not go unnoticed by his partner, the actor Sebastian Rulliwho is very busy working on the telenovela “Rich people cry too”. However, he himself published Instagram a photo of the actress sunbathing and showing off her figure in a white bikini.

