in Abu Dhabi the final duel that will go down in history. The podcast- Corriere.it

Even if you’ve never seen a Formula 1 race, this Sunday you could make an exception and sit in front of the TV at 2pm. Because at that moment the last race of the 2021 world championship will start in the United Arab Emirates, the most exciting at least in the last 10 years thanks to Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It was in fact since November 2012, when Sebastian Vettel (then on Red Bull) battled Fernando Alonso (then driving a Ferrari), that two drivers from two different teams did not manage to compete for a World Championship in the last race.. But if at the time Vettel showed up at the start of the Brazilian GP with 13 points ahead of the Spaniard, on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi street circuit, the two drivers who will compete for the title of world champion will start with the exact same score, together in the previous 21 races: 369.5 points each. Such a thing had happened only once in history, in 1974, with Emerson Fittipaldi who won over Clay Regazzoni. The challenge between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (and the one between team principals Toto Wolff and Christian Horner) will therefore be a race without the possibility of error, in which whoever wins wins everything. And that – whatever happens – will remain in the history of sport, as they tell us today in the Corriere Daily podcast the correspondent in Abu Dhabi Daniele Sparisci and Giorgio Terruzzi.