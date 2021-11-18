in addition to alcohol there is a drink that seriously damages it

There seems to be a drink that is more harmful to our liver than alcohol. Let’s see what recent research has shown.

Many of us have always thought that the main enemy of ours liver is the alcohol. This continues to be true. Alcoholic beverages, if taken with exaggeration, create irreversible damage to the liver and lead to very serious diseases. However, a recent study highlighted that there is also another drink that is very dangerous for the largest organ in our body.

The liver in our organism has a fundamental function regarding the metabolism. It carries out a series of processes that affect the absorption of proteins, stores glycogen, cleanses the blood of toxins and produces bile, which is important in digestion. Therefore, it is important to take care of it.

A major update on the liver study has recently come out which can be found in Clinical Gatroenterology and Hepatology. But here are all the details of this research and what is the drink that seriously damages the liver, in addition to alcohol.

Liver, alcohol is not the most harmful drink: the new study

The group of researchers in question began the research in 2002 and monitored more than 1,600 people in the hiring of sugary drinks. Yes, these drinks can seriously damage the liver. The condition that develops is the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease which leads to liver storage in excess. The consequence is an enlarged and sore liver. There may not be any serious complications, but living in constant pain is not healthy at all.

Those who drank sugary drinks more than once a day or several times a week developed a two and a half times greater risk of liver disease than those who drank none at all. Think that even those who took it occasionally, such as once a month, developed an enlarged liver. In short, there is no doubt, in addition to alcohol, which is still very dangerous, sugary drinks also play a fundamental role in liver disease.

Of course, to avoid running into these risks, you need to eliminate sugary drinks from your diet. There is no other way to prevent the liver from swelling and causing pain.