In this season, with low temperatures and constantly present humidity, many are faced with the problem of mold in the home.

Generally, this unsuspected object would be enough to counteract humidity and mold in the wardrobes. For many, however, the problem involves the rest of the house.

This is an annoying problem as we will notice unpleasant stains developing on the walls which, in addition to being aesthetically ugly, can be harmful to health.

For this reason, we must seek a solution as soon as possible and, if we want to opt for a natural method, we will be able to obtain excellent results.

In addition to baking soda, this sensational natural product would be enough to eliminate mold from the home

It might be interesting to know that this unsuspected product that many have at home would be enough to help remove mold from the walls.

It is the essential oil of tree tea which is a precious ally to always have available as it would seem to be a natural antibacterial.

To this product we can add grapefruit seed extract, as it would also seem to be very effective against mold.

Like tea tree essential oil, this extract is also readily available both in herbalists and online, if we have little time available.

Get half a liter of water, two teaspoons of tea tree essential oil and two of grapefruit seed extract, then mix them all together.

Let’s transfer them from a bowl to an empty spray and proceed by nebulizing them on the walls and in the corners affected by this problem.

After having sprinkled them on the mold, we wait a few hours for our compound to act properly, then pass over a dry cloth.

We proceed very gently, passing it vertically right on the stains, in this way we will slowly remove them effectively.

However, we at ProjectionsDiBorsa recommend that you rely on an expert in the sector to solve these problems, especially due to the harmfulness of mold.

In addition to baking soda, this sensational natural product that not everyone knows would be enough to eliminate mold from the home.

More information

Alternatively we could use only grapefruit seed extract to prepare a very useful natural anti-mold mixture.

Just dissolve about 20 drops of grapefruit seed extract in two cups of water and apply it on the mold.

We allow a few minutes for it to work and remove it gently with a cloth, instead of using sponges that could damage the surfaces.

Deepening

Hardly anyone knows that this ornamental plant is enough to eliminate the humidity in the bathroom