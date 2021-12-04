In addition to bills, IMU and RAI fee, this tax will also be triggered from January, but it can be avoided

For Italians, next year promises to be very expensive. Inflation is driving up the costs of producing goods and raw materials. Fuels, food, services, all will increase in 2022 if inflation remains at the levels of recent months. Obviously, with the new year there will also be new taxes to be paid. In addition to bills, IMU and RAI fees, this tax will also be triggered from January, but it can be avoided.

Inflation has accelerated worryingly over the past month. According to the latest ISTAT survey, the increase in prices in Italy on an annual basis is 3.8%. If this level continues next year, it means that what we pay 1,000 euros in January will cost 1,038 euros on December 31st. The increase in the costs of goods and services is worrying. Next year it will cost a lot more to do the shopping, to consume electricity and gas, to get petrol. Consumer associations have raised the alarm for the super sting coming for all Italian families which will cost up to 1,087 euros.

How can we defend ourselves from these increases? The government has deployed several billion euros to calm the increase in bill prices, which can reach up to 40%. We too can do a lot with measures that can reduce the consumption of electricity and gas. For example, not everyone knows these tricks for cutting bills and coping with price increases.

In some cases, you can also defend yourself from paying taxes. For example, the IMU is paid only on the second home and can be reduced by 50% if it is uninhabitable or uninhabited. If it is not inhabited and there is no television, an exemption from paying the RAI license fee can also be requested.

But from January there is also another tax, which invariably accompanies us every year, that of the stamp duty on the current account. Stamp duty starts from the first day of the year on all current accounts. This is calculated and debited from the account every quarter or at the end of the year.

But there is the possibility of avoiding it with a small trick, keeping in the current account for the whole year a sum of money of less than 5,000 euros. If the average annual balance on the account is less than this figure, the stamp duty is not due. To maintain an average stock of less than 5,000 euros, a few small tricks are enough. We talk about it in this article: “How not to pay these 3 costs on the current account with a sum from 15,000 to 50,000 euros”.

Some conditions for which the exemption of the payment of the stamp is triggered

The exemption from paying stamp duty on the current account can also be obtained in other cases. For example, those with an ISEE of less than 7,500 euros do not pay it. Furthermore, the tax is not payable on current accounts opened on the decision of the judicial authority. There is also the possibility that the bank itself offers the payment of the stamp duty. They are promotional proposals from some lenders to attract new customers, generally they are online banks.