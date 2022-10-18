In addition to BTS, these celebrities have also had to serve their country

What for several months had been one of the great fears of BTS fans, has now become a reality. The band has confirmed that they will be away from the stage for a while to enlist in the South Korean Army and thus fulfill their country’s mandatory military service.

Korean law states that every man between the ages of 18 and 28 must enlist to serve his nation for a period of between 18 and 21 months; In the case of singers, they have been allowed to postpone the start of military service until they turn 30, but Jin, the oldest of the group, is currently 29 years old, so he must start the procedures for his entry as soon as possible. .

But pop idols are not the only artists who have been seen between military uniforms and weapons to fulfill their duties as citizens, several celebrities have been in this same situation and these are some of them.

Adam Driver: Before being one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, Driver entered the United States Navy. The actor served for two years and eight months before sustaining an injury that caused him to be unable to fight in Iraq.



The actor was in the US Navy Photo: Special

ArnoldSchwarzenegger: The protagonist of “Terminator” also belonged to the armed forces of his country. For a year he was part of the Austrian army, but he deserted the service to participate in a bodybuilding contest, his true passion.



The protagonist of “Terminator” gave up the army to dedicate himself to bodybuilding Photo: Special

Elvis Presley: The King of Rock also went through the US Army and after becoming famous, he enlisted two years after releasing his hit ‘Hound Dog’. Presley served for two years, from 1958 to 1960, and subsequently resumed his career in music.



“The King” paused his career to enlist in the army Photo: Special

Gal Gadot: Not only men, but also women have responded to the call of their nation, such is the case of the protagonist of “Wonder Woman”. Gal began as a model and came to participate in beauty pageants, in 2004 she won Miss Israel and got her ticket to Miss Universe, but two years later she received a call from the authorities of her country to fulfill her military service. While in the military, she learned tactical maneuvers, weapons handling, and self-defense; which helped him time to perform better in action movies.



Gal Gadot was already shining as a model when she received a call from her country to do her military service Photo: Special

Super Junior: It is another Korean band that had a great boom in the early 2010s. The members of the band served from 2011 to 2019 in different shifts. In fact, in 2017 they had five members in military service at the same time. That fact stopped the momentum that the group brought in its worldwide expansion.



Super Junior is another Korean band that took a temporary leave from the stage to do their duty Photo: Instagram

