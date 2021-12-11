Good health goes through proper disease prevention. Preventing diseases means having healthy daily habits. Medicine tells us that prevention passes above all through the table, through physical activity and the elimination of habits that are harmful to the body. So first of all it is better to eat healthy foods and avoid so-called junk foods.

Motion, such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, etc. helps to keep weight under control and promotes cardiovascular activity. Another important condition for a good health of our body is the elimination of smoking and the limitation of alcohol.

Prevention also means having regular medical checks, especially after a certain age. For those who do not want to risk bad diseases, here are the 5 exams to do over the age of 40 that help to turn on possible alarm bells. Blood tests are very important to keep the fundamental parameters under constant observation and should be done regularly. For example, they are the only way to truly control bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

In addition to cholesterol and triglycerides, this blood value is also very important to help prevent prostate cancer

Thanks to blood tests we can keep the main blood values ​​under control and therefore make early diagnoses of any pathologies. Blood pressure measurement is another check, always related to blood, very important to do at least once a year. Blood pressure can be checked several times over a 12-month period if the doctor deems it necessary.

Thanks to the analysis of blood values, it is also possible to discover possible tumors at an early stage. The PSA test helps detect a terrible male cancer.

In addition to cholesterol and triglycerides, this blood value is also very important to help prevent prostate cancer and can be done with a simple sample. Clinical studies tell us that the PSA (Prostatic Specific Antigen) test helps save many lives from the risk of death from prostate cancer every year. In fact, this tumor form if caught early has a high cure rate.

Hence, the PSA test is done through a simple blood sample. Values ​​out of the norm allow us to carefully observe the evolution of the possible tumor pathology over time. Those who undergo the PSA test should abstain from sexual activity for the preceding 48 hours. Those who intend to do the test better inform the attending physician first. Among other things, the professional could recommend the analysis even before the age of 50.

