Health

In addition to cholesterol and triglycerides, this blood value is also very important to help prevent prostate cancer

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Good health goes through proper disease prevention. Preventing diseases means having healthy daily habits. Medicine tells us that prevention passes above all through the table, through physical activity and the elimination of habits that are harmful to the body. So first of all it is better to eat healthy foods and avoid so-called junk foods.

Motion, such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, etc. helps to keep weight under control and promotes cardiovascular activity. Another important condition for a good health of our body is the elimination of smoking and the limitation of alcohol.

Prevention also means having regular medical checks, especially after a certain age. For those who do not want to risk bad diseases, here are the 5 exams to do over the age of 40 that help to turn on possible alarm bells. Blood tests are very important to keep the fundamental parameters under constant observation and should be done regularly. For example, they are the only way to truly control bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

In addition to cholesterol and triglycerides, this blood value is also very important to help prevent prostate cancer

Thanks to blood tests we can keep the main blood values ​​under control and therefore make early diagnoses of any pathologies. Blood pressure measurement is another check, always related to blood, very important to do at least once a year. Blood pressure can be checked several times over a 12-month period if the doctor deems it necessary.

Thanks to the analysis of blood values, it is also possible to discover possible tumors at an early stage. The PSA test helps detect a terrible male cancer.

In addition to cholesterol and triglycerides, this blood value is also very important to help prevent prostate cancer and can be done with a simple sample. Clinical studies tell us that the PSA (Prostatic Specific Antigen) test helps save many lives from the risk of death from prostate cancer every year. In fact, this tumor form if caught early has a high cure rate.

Hence, the PSA test is done through a simple blood sample. Values ​​out of the norm allow us to carefully observe the evolution of the possible tumor pathology over time. Those who undergo the PSA test should abstain from sexual activity for the preceding 48 hours. Those who intend to do the test better inform the attending physician first. Among other things, the professional could recommend the analysis even before the age of 50.

Deepening

In addition to the prostate, these are the other 3 most common cancers and among these there is no one in the brain

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

According to some studies, a vegetable can help prevent Alzheimer’s

2 weeks ago

Not a simple headache, but nausea accompanied by migraines would require you to avoid these uncomfortable foods

2 days ago

Not only for constipation, hemorrhoids could also become inflamed due to this mistake that many make

4 days ago

Bad cholesterol and triglycerides would go down thanks to this common vitamin which would prevent arteriosclerosis

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button