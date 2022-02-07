In addition to diabetes, high blood sugar and triglycerides could also anticipate this disease that affects the brain

Keeping blood sugar levels at bay is key to being able to claim to be in good health. Excessive amounts of glucose, in fact, can increase the risks of various diseases. Among these, we can include all cardiovascular diseases (high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack), as well as damage to the kidneys and, in some cases, to the eyes. Although the most feared consequence remains diabetes.

Yet illustrious research, conducted by Dutch and American scholars, would have uncovered a new potential consequence. In addition to diabetes, high blood sugar and high triglycerides are both spies of depression, according to the researchers. The study, also reported on the pages of the Veronesi Foundation, would demonstrate the existence of a very strong relationship between symptoms and disease. Aided by the words of the experts, we try to delve into the question and review the most obvious risk factors.

A study would have discovered the correlation between increasing waistline and depression

A research, conducted in collaboration by the University of Amsterdam and Stanford University, has examined the hypothesis of a correlation between sugar metabolism and depression.

The study sampled over 3,000 patients, plus 601 (Dutch) volunteers who had never suffered from psychiatric conditions. The researchers monitored all members of the sample from a physical and psychiatric point of view, after 2, 4, 6 and 9 years.

Following the analyzes made, the experts found the following: those suffering from insulin resistance would have a better chance of getting depression.

Insulin resistance is a metabolic disorder where the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels. One of the most common symptoms of insulin resistance is an increase in the waist by about 5 centimeters. This leads experts to affirm that the increase in the waistline, linked to this metabolic syndrome, could be counted among the indicators of depression.

In addition to diabetes, high blood sugar and triglycerides could also anticipate this disease that affects the brain

For those suffering from insulin resistance, the risk of falling into depression would increase by 11%, according to scholars. But this is not the only shocking figure. There are two other factors, which would portend depression. The first is the blood sugar level, the second is the ratio of triglycerides to HDL cholesterol (the so-called good cholesterol).

Specifically, a rise in blood sugar above the threshold of 18mg / dl corresponds to a 37% higher risk of depression. While, in the case of a highly unbalanced ratio between triglycerides and HDL cholesterol, the risk would even increase by 89%.

