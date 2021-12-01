Health

In addition to fighting bad cholesterol, this beloved autumn vegetable would help prevent cystitis and water retention.

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Pumpkin certainly holds pride of place in the wide range of seasonal fruit and vegetables. The bright color and the rounded shape make it truly iconic, while the enveloping flavor makes it the absolute protagonist of the table.

Pumpkin in cooking and in cosmetics

We have already found that it lends itself well to the creation of sweet and savory recipes, which meet the expectations of every palate, even the most refined.

Furthermore, its high vitamin content makes it a perfect ingredient not only in the kitchen, but also in the cosmetic field.

It is in fact often used in the preparation of nourishing face masks and restorative packs for the hair.

Benefits of pumpkin for health

However, it is in the medical field that the pumpkin perhaps expresses its maximum potential.

Few people know, but in addition to fighting bad cholesterol, this beloved autumn vegetable would help prevent cystitis and water retention.

The pulp, rich in vitamins and antioxidants

Let’s begin to analyze the benefits of the pulp, which is the component of this vegetable that we usually consume.

First of all, it is a source of powerful antioxidants, valuable for strengthening the immune system, as well as useful for maintaining healthy and young skin.

However, vitamins A and C are not the only strengths of the pulp, which is distinguished by being largely made up of water.

For this reason, especially for women, pumpkin would prove to be a valid ally in the fight against the annoying problem of water retention.

Finally, precisely because it is low in sugar and therefore low in calories, it can be easily included in the diet of diabetic people.

In addition to fighting bad cholesterol, this beloved autumn vegetable would help prevent cystitis and water retention.

However, it’s not just the pulp that is a mine of nutrients – the seeds are also rich in vitamins and minerals.

Pumpkin seeds against cystitis and cholesterol

This is why they would be able to carry out a beneficial action aimed at preventing urinary tract disorders, including cystitis.

Furthermore, the same seeds contain good quantities of omega 6, fatty acids of vegetable origin useful for the reduction of cholesterol.

For the uninitiated, the seeds can be eaten raw or roasted in a non-stick pan after washing and drying them. Once ready, they are perfect for garnishing soups and salads or even yogurt.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

USA, health workers: why we give up work rather than vaccinate against Covid-19

2 weeks ago

Revealed the natural remedies with which we could fight cold hands and feet, also reactivating the circulation

2 weeks ago

We fill up on vitamins and antioxidants with this winter vegetable that would protect cardiovascular health and vision

4 weeks ago

Covid: in 2 months + 192% cases among healthcare workers – Healthcare

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button