Pumpkin certainly holds pride of place in the wide range of seasonal fruit and vegetables. The bright color and the rounded shape make it truly iconic, while the enveloping flavor makes it the absolute protagonist of the table.

Pumpkin in cooking and in cosmetics

We have already found that it lends itself well to the creation of sweet and savory recipes, which meet the expectations of every palate, even the most refined.

Furthermore, its high vitamin content makes it a perfect ingredient not only in the kitchen, but also in the cosmetic field.

It is in fact often used in the preparation of nourishing face masks and restorative packs for the hair.

Benefits of pumpkin for health

However, it is in the medical field that the pumpkin perhaps expresses its maximum potential.

Few people know, but in addition to fighting bad cholesterol, this beloved autumn vegetable would help prevent cystitis and water retention.

The pulp, rich in vitamins and antioxidants

Let’s begin to analyze the benefits of the pulp, which is the component of this vegetable that we usually consume.

First of all, it is a source of powerful antioxidants, valuable for strengthening the immune system, as well as useful for maintaining healthy and young skin.

However, vitamins A and C are not the only strengths of the pulp, which is distinguished by being largely made up of water.

For this reason, especially for women, pumpkin would prove to be a valid ally in the fight against the annoying problem of water retention.

Finally, precisely because it is low in sugar and therefore low in calories, it can be easily included in the diet of diabetic people.

However, it’s not just the pulp that is a mine of nutrients – the seeds are also rich in vitamins and minerals.

Pumpkin seeds against cystitis and cholesterol

This is why they would be able to carry out a beneficial action aimed at preventing urinary tract disorders, including cystitis.

Furthermore, the same seeds contain good quantities of omega 6, fatty acids of vegetable origin useful for the reduction of cholesterol.

For the uninitiated, the seeds can be eaten raw or roasted in a non-stick pan after washing and drying them. Once ready, they are perfect for garnishing soups and salads or even yogurt.