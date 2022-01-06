Menopause is nothing more than a physiological period that our body goes through. In the late 40’s and early 50’s, menstruation ends and our bodies begin to change. The end of our breeding season is upon us, but we shouldn’t see it as a bad thing. Indeed, it can be a time of rebirth and flowering both physically and emotionally. Especially if we have suffered from menstrual pains most of our life. We will be able to say goodbye to hot water bottles, pain medications and uncomfortable physical situations that used to come every month.

Symptoms of menopause

The first obvious symptom that we have almost reached this stage of our life is the irregularity of the menstrual cycle. Sometimes it comes, sometimes it doesn’t, it can take several months before it occurs again. Or it is presented but in a different form from the previous ones. Hot flashes are now known to be a wake-up call, as are excessive sweating, dry skin and hair, or muscle aches. But we need not worry because they may not occur or only some of them may appear. in any case, with the right therapy we can face menopause in the best possible way.

In addition to hormones and the contraceptive pill, natural remedies could also be used to improve menopause

HRT is a physician-only approach. So we will have to ask him for advice before doing anything. It is either a pill taken daily, or estrogen and progesterone patches. These hormones will replace those that are no longer produced by our ovaries. There are risks that should not be underestimated, so our doctor can direct us towards the best solution. Maybe on a low dose pill for the shortest amount of time. They are an accompaniment to menopause. They reduce some symptoms such as sleep or mood disturbances, dryness or hot flashes. The benefits are however confirmed by various scientific researches, but even in this case we must always be cautious and evaluate all the options.

The contraceptive pill

The contraceptive pill can always be an accompanying solution. It can help manage side effects such as mood swings or loss of desire. Or it can be useful in the case of the last heavy and painful menstruation. Even in this case, however, a reply with the general practitioner and a gynecological visit will help us to better understand the most suitable therapy for us. Also in this case a medical prescription will be required.

Natural remedies

Finally, in addition to hormones and the contraceptive pill, natural remedies could also be used to improve menopause. Some alternative approaches can change our lifestyle. Light physical activity, a healthy diet or the reduction of coffee and smoking will allow us to counteract the effects and, possibly, also to counteract their appearance. We start the year with good and healthy intentions. We must always take great care of ourselves, here are some screening tests that all of us will have to do after the age of 30.