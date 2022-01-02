In our daily life, we can make many small gestures that mean a lot for our health. One of them is to undergo periodic blood tests, a healthy habit that we should never shy away from. With constant monitoring we can keep the most delicate values ​​under control, such as cholesterol and triglycerides, and prevent future problems. Among the values ​​of particular importance, there is certainly that of fats. Keeping blood fats at bay is essential to ward off heart and circulatory problems. But recent research also attests to a link between fat levels in hemoglobin and risks of brain and neurodegenerative diseases.

In addition to increasing cardiovascular risk, this value in blood tests could presage Parkinson’s and dementia, according to experts. The discovery could have significant relevance in the prevention of these diseases, for which there is still no cure. Let’s see in detail what are the values ​​that can be a warning of a future risk.

In addition to increasing cardiovascular risk, this value in blood tests could portend Parkinson’s and dementia

According to an authoritative study, carried out by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, there are relationships between blood fats and dementia. According to experts, blood tests can tell us a lot about Parkinson’s and the hypothesis of developing dementia. According to the study, the glucocerebroside gene mutation, which can occur in high blood fat levels, can lead to these neurodegenerative diseases. The consequence of the mutation is an evident difficulty in assimilating fats and, therefore, higher levels of lipids in blood tests. In addition, blood tests can help us identify those with Parkinson’s who are most likely to develop dementia as well.

Early diagnosis would be essential to counter the disease

As reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in commentary on the aforementioned research, early diagnosis can be fundamental to counteract the disease. It is well known that both Parkinson’s and dementia do not yet have a cure. However, the promptness with which the diagnosis arrives can be an additional weapon for doctors and patients to slow down the course of degeneration. In addition, a diagnosis prior to the onset of diseases can also delay the onset of symptoms. According to researchers, lowering blood fat levels could be a good prevention method.

Recommended reading

Few use this drug but it would give great benefits against Alzheimer’s and dementia by improving memory and cognitive skills