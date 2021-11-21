A varied diet should be important for our well-being. In fact, each food would have specific properties that are allied to our health.

In this period, for example, some foods could help us against the flu and its annoying symptoms.

In general, however, and where it is possible for health reasons, it would be good not to miss any component in our diet, since each one, albeit in different doses, could have beneficial effects.

Sometimes, however, we may not get enough of it. This is the case of vitamins: we all know of their importance but often we may still be deficient in them.

In addition to irritability, the sensation of pins in the hands and feet could also indicate a deficiency of this precious vitamin

Vitamin deficiency might lead to some spies, depending on the type.

Irritability, depression and confusion, but also tingling and numbness in the hands and feet could indicate a specific vitamin deficiency. Other manifestations may also include skin inflammation, red sore tongue, cracking in the corners of the mouth, anemia, and even seizures.

We are talking about vitamin B6 and what is reported by the National Institute of Health.

It would be important in the transformation of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, as well as in the formation of hemoglobin. It would help in keeping the nervous system and immune system healthy. It would also play a role in the synthesis of serotonin, which would be used in regulating memory, concentration, sleep, mood and appetite.

Often the insufficiency of this vitamin is due to malabsorption diseases, alcoholism but also to the use of some drugs.

In case of suspected deficiency of the same it will be good to consult a doctor so that he can guide us.

How would you take vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 would be present in numerous foods, some of animal origin, which would facilitate its absorption. These include: chicken, beef, pork, liver, tuna, shellfish, salmon, eggs, milk and cheeses.

However, it would also contain plant foods, such as whole grains, potatoes, cauliflower, green beans, dried fruit, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans.

B6 should be introduced daily in the diet as the body could not accumulate it.

However, it would have another characteristic to consider: it is water-soluble, that is, it can dissolve in water.

For this reason it would be preferable to prefer other cooking methods rather than boiling. During this mode, in fact, the foods that contain it would disperse it in water. Therefore, in this case, it would be good not to throw away the liquid but to use it, for example to prepare broths or sauces.

The exposure of foods to sunlight and air would also affect, as well as preservation in boxes or low temperatures. These situations would decrease the quantities, which is why the best foods for absorption would be those fresh and prepared at the very moment they are eaten.

In addition to irritability, even the sensation of pins in the hands and feet could indicate a deficiency of this precious vitamin, in which case we can have confirmation or not from a doctor. His opinion, always essential, will also direct us towards the right quantities and methods of absorption of vitamin B6.

Deepening

We all take these sweets for sore throats but they could make a certain ailment worse