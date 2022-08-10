In addition to keeping documents at Mar-a-Lago, did Trump flush them down the toilet? This we know – The Financial

In the sewer. That seems to be the intended fate of what appear to be presidential documents torn up by Trump and which appear in photographs published this August 8 by reporter Maggie Haberman in the middle Axios.

Haberman will publish a book on former President Donald Trump in early October. One photo, purportedly of a White House toilet, shows a piece of paper with what Haberman says is Trump’s handwriting.

The other photo, of a different toilet purportedly used on a trip abroad, has several pieces of paper in a similar location, with the name of a Republican congresswoman written on one piece.

This could be the first documentation visual of Trump’s reported habit of flushing documents down the White House toilet. In response, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich told Axios: “You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if paper images on the toilet bowl are part of your promotional plan.”

NEW IN AXIOS: Trump denied flushing documents as president, as I learned during reporting last year for CONFIDENCE MAN. A Trump White House source recently provided PHOTOS of paper with Trump’s handwriting in two different toilets via @mikeallen https://t.co/wv6rrupO1n — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022

But even without having to unclog pipes looking for lost documents, national archivists have their hands full trying to plug possible gaps in the historical record of the 45th president.

On February 7, 2022, it became known that in the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago were found 15 boxes of documents and other items that should have been turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Trump says he was told he had “no obligation” to turn over the documents, but the law suggests he may be wrong.

Specifically, Section 2071 of Title 18 of the United States Code provides that any person who “knowingly and unlawfully conceals, deletes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys” records or documents filed in any public office may be fined or jailed for up to three years.

It is considered a more serious crime if the documents are classified, and a sentence of up to five years in prison.

In both cases, those responsible remain disqualified from holding any office in the United States.

These requirements build a complete picture of events that have lasting consequences. Among the allegedly incomplete or missing records from Trump’s tenure in the White House are the phone records from January 6, 2021.

US government keeps presidential documents

In 1957, the National Historical Publications Commission, part of the National Archives, recommended developing a uniform system for filing all presidency materials.

They did this to literally save presidential records from the flames: President Warren G. Harding’s wife claimed to have burned all of his records, and Robert Todd Lincoln burned all of his father’s war correspondence.

Therefore, the government collects and preserves all presidential communications, including executive orders, announcements, nominations, statements, and speeches, and any oral public communications by presidents, which are also placed as public records on the Collection of presidential documents.

These are part of official record of any administrationpublished by the Federal Register Office, National Archives and Records Administration weekly by the White House press secretary.

In most presidencies, the document or transcript is available within a few days to a couple of weeks after any event. At the end of an administration, these documents form the basis for formal collections of President’s Public Records.

As a political scientist, I am interested in where presidents give speeches, what can be learned about their priorities based on their choice of location? what do these patterns tell us about administrations?

Barack Obama focused primarily on the big media markets in states that strongly supported him. Trump also went to places of support, including small media markets like Mankato, Minnesota, where the airport wasn’t even big enough to fly in with Air Force One.

Presidential speeches often give a different perception of an administration. Without all the pomp, you can quickly get to the point of the visit in the text.

In speeches made by President George W. Bush in the 2002 midterm election period, he made the same joke more than 50 times as an icebreaker. He would apologize that the public had chosen him instead of his wife, Laura, to make the task less pleasant. His commitment to that joke hinted at his desire to connect with an audience through the self-deprecating humor.

I found something strange when I started extracting items from the build and organizing my own location database for the Trump administration.

I was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. I pay attention to my home state. I knew that on March 20, 2017, Trump held a public rally in Louisville, where in a meandering speech he addressed everything from Kentucky coal miners to the Supreme Court to “illegal immigrants” who he said robbed and murdered Americans.

But when I searched the compilation online in mid-2017, I couldn’t find the Louisville speech. No problem, I thought. They are simply falling behind, and will place it later.

A year later, the Louisville speech was still not there. Also, Speeches from Trump rallies were missing. By my count, 147 separate transcripts of speaking events are missing (slightly more than 8 percent) in the online compilation of the official records of Trump’s presidential speeches.

What documents of presidents does the US keep?

The Presidential Records Actfirst approved in 1978, says that administrations must retain “any documentary material related to the political activities of the president or members of the president’s staff, but only if such activities relate to or have a direct effect on the performance of the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the president.”

An administration may exclude personal records that they be purely private either that have no effect on the duties of a president.

All public events are included, such as quick comments on the South Lawn, brief exchanges with reporters, and all public speeches, radio addresses, and even public phone calls to astronauts in space.

But what Trump said at his big public rallies has so far been omitted from the public record his administration provided to the Presidential Documents Compilation. And while publicly available video transcripts can be obtained by historians and the public, that does not address the need for a full official collection of these statements.

Under federal law, presidents may exclude “materials directly related to the election of a particular person or persons to a federal, state, or local office, which have no direct bearing on or effect on the performance of the president’s duties. “

The law has been interpreted to mean that an administration can omit notes, emails or other documentation of what you submit to the build.

While many presidents do not provide transcripts of speeches at private party fundraisers, rallies covered by the United States press corps likely do not fall under these exclusions.

Why the Trump documents matter

The government documents are among the main registers of who we are as a people.

These records speak directly to Americans; it is not what others tell us or interpret about our history. The government collects and maintains these records to accurately account for the leaders the country has elected. They provide a shared history In its whole.

Since 1981, the public legally owns all presidential records. As soon as a president leaves office, the National Archivist gets legal custody of all of them. Presidents generally have the honor of being good stewards of history. There is no real penalty for non-compliance.

But these public documents until now have always been available to the public, and they have been available quickly.

Internal presidential documents, such as memos or emails, have a rigorous archiving procedure that takes years before they are accessible.

I have a record of all presidential speeches from 1945 to 2021 – every president since Bill Clinton has all of their public speeches available online. Until Trump, no public speech has been missing from the permanent collection.

To the delete these speechesTrump is creating a false perception of his presidencymaking her look more serious and traditional.

And by the way: That Louisville speech from 2017 is still not listed in the 2022 records. I hope it’s in those 15 boxes.

You can find the original note by clicking here.

By Shannon Bow O’Brien, Associate Professor of Instruction at the University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts.

*The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source for news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.