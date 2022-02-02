Medicine continues unabated to research the potential side effects and unforeseen side effects of drugs. These effects are not necessarily negative. Sometimes the same drugs, which we take for a very specific reason, can give parallel benefits to the body and apparently free from their orthodox use.

This is, for example, what research conducted by experts from the Kellogg Eye Center (Univesity of Michigan) would have discovered. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, American scholars have investigated some still unknown effects of statins. According to their thesis, in addition to lowering cholesterol, statins would also give unexpected benefits to our eyes. In particular, these common drugs would help reduce the risk of a very common disease, especially in the over 60s: glaucoma. With the help of what is reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, we enter into the merits of the discovery.

The cholesterol drug that in some cases also takes care of the rest of the body

Many scientific studies have focused on statins, among the most widely used drugs and certainly the most common in the fight against cholesterol. According to past discoveries, some types (atorvastatin and simvastatin) would even be useful in the fight against diseases of the nervous system, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis above all. Also on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa, we have repeatedly reported the results of research that highlight its benefits.

Today we report the report of data collected from a research conducted at the Kellogg Eye Center of the University of Michigan, supported by the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Here, the researchers studied the effects of statins on ocular health. The results suggest that using the anti-cholesterol drug par excellence could prevent glaucoma.

In addition to lowering cholesterol, statins could prevent this widespread eye disease after the age of 60

After studying the data provided by the Glaucoma Research Foundation in detail, the researchers said statins could prevent glaucoma.

This disease, which is very common especially after the age of 60, can manifest itself in various forms. According to the finding in question, taking statins for at least two years would reduce the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma by 8%.

The research result was published in the journal Ophthalmology and the medical community expressed a favorable opinion. Thus, the positive effects of statins on the whole body would increase.

