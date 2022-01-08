In addition to lowering high blood pressure, these common drugs slow Alzheimer’s disease by improving blood circulation in the brain.

Diseases affecting the brain are among the most fearful, because medicine has not yet fully discovered how they arise and how to eradicate them. Unfortunately, however, neurodegenerative diseases that affect the brain are also very widespread. The most feared are undoubtedly senile dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

As anticipated, doctors still don’t know how to treat these brain diseases, with the certainty of getting the better of them. Research, however, continues to experiment. Interesting results come from a study, published in the Archives of Neurology, which tested the effect of an antihypertensive drug on the brain. In addition to lowering high blood pressure, these common drugs slow Alzheimer’s by improving blood circulation in the brain, according to the researchers. The discovery, although it awaits confirmation from the scientific community, could be of great value in the fight against brain diseases. Let’s take a closer look at the data obtained by the researchers.

As reported on the pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, an important research would have discovered a new functionality of a common drug against high blood pressure.

Researchers have found that angiotensin receptor blocking drugs (taken for hypertension) may have benefits against Alzheimer’s. In fact, these drugs, which tend to be used to lower high blood pressure, seem to reduce the plaque that forms in the brain in the presence of Alzheimer’s. To arrive at these results, the researchers carried out a detailed study on the brains of some corpses of people with Alzheimer’s. According to tests performed on the brains of people taking high blood pressure medications (such as losartan), these medications could slow the effect of Alzheimer’s. The research was then published in the scientific journal Archives of Neurology.

Do we need to improve blood circulation in the brain to defeat Alzheimer’s?

The researchers are still waiting for the scientific community to verify their findings, subjecting some patients to a clinical trial. Meanwhile, those who conducted the study put forward the hypothesis that by improving blood circulation in the brain, Alzheimer’s can be kept at bay. Doctors therefore believe there is a relationship between good blood pressure and circulation and brain health. To find out if this is really the case, we need to wait for further confirmation. Meanwhile, the research hypothesizes a function of drugs against high blood pressure in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

