in addition to Neymar, Mbappé would have asked for the departure of five relatives of Messi!

The tensions that emerged during the meeting between PSG and Montpellier seem to materialize the problems of Kylian Mbappé’s new status. By extending to Paris, the crack of Bondy obtained certain guarantees in terms of status and Mercato which visibly create squeaks.

In recent days, the influence of Kylian Mbappé, who would have asked or would not have said no, according to the sources, to a departure from Neymar, has in particular caused a lot of talk. But if we are to believe the Brazilian press and more particularly UOL, Mbappé’s request would have been much broader than that!

Mbappé wanted to dismantle the Argentinian clan!

Indeed, Bondy’s crack would have actually asked for the dismantling of the “Argentine Republic”, a large South American clan that appeared in the locker room around a certain Lionel Messi. The three Argentines Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi, already gone or leaving, were targeted. But also two players considered as the “hermanos” (brothers) of this clan, Ander Herrera and Keylor Navas, whose departures are also under negotiation. If the information is verified, it seems in any case that Mbappé’s demands in terms of departures are heard. Inevitably enough to create some jealousy within this star locker room…