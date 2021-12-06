One of the best ways to take care of your heart is to eat the healthiest foods every day. It is well known that there are foods that would be good for our body and others that, on the other hand, could compromise our health.

Experts recommend consuming at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables every day. These, in fact, are a fundamental part of a healthy and balanced diet, due to the beneficial effects they would have on our body. Just think, for example, that these round and nice fruits would help to lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

Among the many allies of the heart, however, there would also be this vegetable often underestimated by many of us. It is an ingredient that, on the other hand, has multiple advantages and is used in many recipes. In addition, it costs very little, despite being crunchy and tasty. Here’s what it is.

In addition to onion and garlic, this is the vegetable that would help protect heart and arterial health

One of the first things we do when we start cooking is cut the onion or peel the garlic. These 2 ingredients are essential for almost all recipes in the world, because they give that unmistakable touch to every dish.

It is known that garlic and onion have beneficial effects on the body. In particular, garlic is said to be a real source of antioxidants, with antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. Not to mention the onion, which is also very rich in vitamins and minerals, such as phosphorus, calcium and potassium. In short, both of these ingredients would be excellent for the body.

A real concentrate of vitamins, minerals and fibers

In addition to garlic and onion, however, there is a very underrated ingredient, although it tastes great. We are talking about the leek.

This vegetable is an important source of vitamins C, E, A, K and B6. Vitamin C, in particular, would help strengthen the immune system. The B vitamins, on the other hand, would be real allies of the metabolism, but that’s not all.

An ally of the heart and arteries

The leek, moreover, would be a helper of the heart and arteries, thanks to the presence of potassium. That’s why, in addition to onion and garlic, this is the vegetable that would help protect heart and arterial health. The presence of phosphorus and calcium, on the other hand, would protect the health of bones and teeth.

Savory pie with leeks, salmon and spreadable cheese

Leek is not just for sautéing. It is a tasty and very tasty ingredient for many recipes. An example is this very easy quiche and ready in just 15 minutes.

To prepare it, cut the raw leek into slices, removing the green part. Pour the slices of leek into a pan, sprinkle them with oil, a pinch of salt and pepper, then mix everything and let it cook for a couple of minutes.

Separately, we open 2 eggs and begin to beat them with a fork. We add some milk and continue to mix. Then pour the leeks into the egg and mix everything again.

At this point we roll out a roll of ready-made puff pastry in a pan and prick it with a fork. Spread the salmon slices on top, spread a layer of cream cheese and, finally, the egg and leek mixture. We inform at 180 ° to 25 minutes in a preheated static oven, and the dish is ready.