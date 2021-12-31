In addition to Osimhen and Elmas, two other suspected cases of Covid have emerged among Italian players: the names at risk

Naples football – There could be other players infected in Napoli. To break the news is the colleague Raffaele Auriemma on the pages of Tuttosport who writes that there are two unclear situations for two players at home

“But at home Naples the number of infected players in this period of holidays spent at home or in vacation spots could be greater. After the swabs to which all the members of the team group underwent yesterday, two unclear situations emerged that require further confirmation to verify if there is Covid. One of them is Malcuit, of which today the outcome of the molecular buffer will be known precisely. The Frenchman was vaccinated with three doses and could be back in time for the match on 6 January at Juventus. “