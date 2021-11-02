The quality of sleep greatly affects the physical and mental well-being of each individual. In fact, insomnia and difficulty falling asleep, are two problems that debilitate, make us tired and fatigued for the whole day. Not only that, the consequences of a bad rest are also the cause of sudden mood swings, muscle tension and loss of appetite.

Let’s not forget that anxieties, stress and bad thoughts can alter the quality of sleep and compromise the night’s rest.

In addition to relaxing herbal teas, these autumn vegetables could also ward off anxiety and sleep disturbances

Before resorting to drugs, many of us use natural remedies (herbal teas and infusions) that could help calm anxious states, agitation and promote sleep. For example, these simple medicinal plants could fight insomnia, tachycardia and anxiety.

In fact, it is proven and confirmed on the pages of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation that some foods could relax the muscles and promote sleep. Among the recommended foods we also find 2 autumn vegetables, often found on Italian tables: pumpkin and red radicchio.

Pumpkin is a food of uncertain origins, disputed between Mexico and South Asia. A much loved vegetable that contains very few calories (about 18 per 100 grams). It is considered the queen of autumn and is a tasty and easy to prepare food. A very healthy vegetable which, thanks to the presence of magnesium, would help relax the muscles and sleep better. In addition, pumpkin is an excellent source of tryptophan, an amino acid able to regulate the levels of serotonin, the hormone of good mood.

The second vegetable

The red radicchio is a vegetable with a crunchy texture, with a bitter but very pleasant taste and which can be enjoyed in many ways. It has a low energy power (13 calories per 100 grams) and therefore perfect as a food to be included in a low-calorie diet.

In addition to containing vitamins and minerals, the red radicchio would help to induce sleep. In fact, this vegetable would promote digestion and help the intestinal flora. In addition, the red radicchio would help to relax the muscles and counteract insomnia. Of course, to enjoy its benefits, this vegetable should be eaten raw.

But be careful, our advice is always to contact your doctor for further information and clarifications on the matter.