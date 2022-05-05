In addition to serums and creams, here’s how to take this vitamin which would make the skin smoother and firmer but also help digest

Vitamins are essential nutrients for the health of our body and its proper functioning. Each of them has a different function and a different chemical structure. In fact, some vitamins have the task of strengthening bones, others of contributing to the proper functioning of the immune system. Let’s not forget those that would help protect muscles and skin. Our body sends clear signals every time there is a deficiency, but also an excess of these nutrients. For example, increased thirst and some pain could be caused by an excess of this vitamin.

In addition to serums and creams, here’s how to take this vitamin that would make the skin smoother and more compact but also help digest

When we talk about vitamins, the best known ones probably come to mind. For example, vitamin C, useful during the winter, or vitamin D, which is synthesized in our body through the sun’s rays. But, in reality, there are other equally important nutrients. Let’s think for example of vitamin B3, also called vitamin PP or niacin. It is not accumulated in the body but must be taken through food.

Vitamin B3 would help the digestive system, but it would also be essential for the skin. In fact, according to experts, it has the task of neutralizing free radicals, which cause skin aging. Furthermore, it would act on the texture of the skin making it compact and radiant. Cosmetics are widely used to improve skin health. But we can also get vitamin B3 through common foods:

legumes;

spinach;

white and red meats;

peanuts;

yeast;

fish (salmon, swordfish and tuna).

So, in addition to serums and creams, these foods would also be essential to counteract the signs of age and aging.

A few more tips

A healthy, balanced diet would help provide the recommended daily amount of vitamin B3 (for adults aged 18 and over, this would be 18 mg per day). But be careful, an excess of this vitamin could cause: nausea, itching, headache, redness of the skin, diarrhea and so on. Also, according to experts, taking vitamin B3 with alcohol increases the risk of liver damage. Our advice, as always, is to listen to the doctor’s opinion and his valuable advice.

