Bad cholesterol is a growing problem in our population. It is estimated that 21% of men and 23% of women suffer from hypercholesterolemia. Cholesterol belongs to the lipid or fat family and is indispensable for building healthy cells. However, when total cholesterol values ​​are elevated for long periods of time it becomes one of the highest risk factors for heart disease. It would seem that in addition to statins and omega 3s, these extraordinary drugs also break down bad cholesterol quickly as we will illustrate shortly.

Excess cholesterol tends to settle on the arterial walls, causing the formation of lesions that thicken and stiffen them, leading to atherosclerosis. Over time, this condition can hinder or even block blood flow with serious risks to the cardiovascular system.

The causes of cholesterol certainly include an incorrect lifestyle, poor diet, some metabolic diseases, such as diabetes and genetic factors. To counteract hypercholesterolemia it would be necessary to start by adopting an active lifestyle. For example one hour a day of this indoor or outdoor activity could reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides. Smoking should be eliminated and a healthy diet should be followed. In this regard, against blood sugars and plaques in the arteries, here is a plate full of vitamin D and K.

In addition to statins and omega 3s, these amazing drugs also break down bad cholesterol fast

If prevention is not sufficient and it is necessary to resort to pharmacological treatment, the methods prescribed by doctors are different. Statins are certainly among the most common. These block the production of LDL cholesterol and increase the liver’s ability to eliminate what is already in circulation. For some years now, AIFA has approved new drugs to treat high cholesterol levels. These are drugs whose active ingredient is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the PCSK9 protein. The latter favors the storage of cholesterol. This is why in order to break down bad cholesterol, the production of this protein should be countered.

Thanks to these drugs, the PCSK9 protein can drastically reduce cholesterol, in association with statins. In fact, they seem to reduce cholesterol levels by up to 75% of their base value. These drugs are administered subcutaneously once or twice a month. They are recommended for people who cannot control their cholesterol despite statins or who cannot take them. Furthermore, these drugs must always be taken in conjunction with a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. In any case, since these indications are general, it is always a good rule to always and in any case rely on the opinion of your doctor for every decision.

