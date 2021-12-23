A healthy diet is essential to take care of our health. It must be said, however, that no food is miraculous in itself, just as no food (or almost) is to be banished from food at all costs. A healthy diet is first of all a personalized diet, which is why it is important to follow an expert nutritionist.

It is also true, however, that there are foods whose benefits are proven and disclosed by science. On the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa, we have already seen the great benefits of following a diet rich in fish. Properties of fish, such as richness in omega 3 and phosphorus, are often associated with benefits for cardiovascular and brain health. But recent research reveals that, in addition to strengthening the heart and memory, this food would also reduce the risk of colon cancer. To say it is the “American Journal of Medicine”, after a laborious study that compared the results of several previous researches. According to the words of the experts, fish would by right be counted among the key foods in the prevention against this type of cancer.

Consuming large quantities of fish would reduce the risk of colon cancer. American scholars affirm this and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità also reports it.

A large study, which compared the results of 41 previous researches, all done in the United States, would have revealed this additional benefit of fish. The final study, funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, was then published in the columns of the “American Journal of Medicine”. According to experts, the consumption of fish should be increased with a view to cancer prevention.

One of the most common cancers, but nutrition can help a lot

In 2007 alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention diagnosed over 143,000 cases of colon cancer in the United States.

Colorectal cancer, in fact, is one of the most widespread throughout the planet. According to experts, what we can do is protect ourselves through good nutrition. Never as in the case of colon cancer, following a healthy diet can be truly vital. To find out about the best foods in terms of cancer prevention, it is good to seek medical advice. Some advice, borrowed from the opinion of the Veronesi Foundation, can be found in the in-depth article at the bottom of the text.

