The struggle that many people wage against home scales and extra pounds is often quite tough to fight. It will have happened to many at least once in their life to experience moments in which an irrepressible desire for food and an uncontrolled hunger appeared. Some researchers have focused their attention on changes in the blood that could justify the increase in appetite during the day. In addition to stress, attacks of sudden hunger could result from this sometimes ignored alteration of the blood. Let’s see below what it is.

The relationship that each has with food can be a descriptor of even some character traits. It is no coincidence that the relationship between emotions and nutrition is so close that it arouses great scientific interest in the field of research. Sometimes the hectic life and the daily grind can have repercussions that affect the food sphere and beyond. In some cases, particularly disabling situations can occur. We have previously seen which are the 5 chronic intestinal diseases that entitle you to the disability pension. Where there is a real critical health situation, the INPS allocates around 300 euros per month for serious problems in the stomach and intestines.

Very often we tend to attribute to stress the cause of some alterations in the organism. This is certainly an important factor when we consider how much cortisol can affect metabolism and appetite, but it is not the only thing to consider. Interesting evidence about the constant feeling of hunger emerges from a recent research conducted by King’s College London.

In the scientific study in question, the researchers conducted surveys on over 1,000 volunteers who recorded glycemic trends for 2 weeks. Starting from the physiological observations on the glycemic changes that occur in the body following meals, the experts have noted some differences between individuals. Similar changes normally occur in the body in the first two hours after a meal.

However, in some subjects they appeared quite marked even in later moments. Some participants, referred to as “big dippers”, experienced significant drops in sugar approximately 2-4 hours after the initial spike. In these subjects, blood sugar levels dropped abruptly below baseline levels before rising again. In these participants, the scholars verified, a sense of hunger could generally be recorded 9% more pronounced than the norm. In addition, they tended to wait half an hour less for the next meal than those with less pronounced drops in blood glucose. This finding could shed light on some individual differences that exist in weight control and calorie intake. Although many aspects still remain to be studied, the results reveal how important it is to further study the changes in blood glucose that occur in people.

