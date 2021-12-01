As you get older you start to experience a slowdown in the functioning of your memory and brain. Hearing, sight, agility and balance also undergo inevitable decline. But not all subjects age in the same way and according to a predetermined timing. Which means aging doesn’t necessarily lead to memory loss and neurological disease. And in fact it is not always old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these killer of neuronal cells. In fact, it could be possible to intervene to slow down the natural aging process through a series of preventive interventions. Much also depends on the timeliness with which strategies are implemented that protect against the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases. On the other hand, even if mild, these are the first symptoms of a clouded brain that loses neurons and elasticity.

It would therefore be advisable not to underestimate the first manifestations of a possible memory disorder. Also because sometimes simple forgetfulness is added to a lower efficiency of cognitive abilities. It is therefore advisable to evaluate with the help of a specialist what could be the triggering factors of neuronal deterioration. This is because, in addition to stress, these very common drugs can cause premature dementia and fluctuating memory even in the youngest. In this case, the loss of memory skills could be remedied by completely changing the treatment plan and taking other drugs. At the same time, intellectual abilities could be strengthened by attending stimulating environments, cultivating social relationships, adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle. In addition, for a brain that is always running and snappy, here are 3 useful exercises that increase mental speed and that are within everyone’s reach.

In addition to stress, these very common drugs can cause premature dementia and fluctuating memory even in the youngest

According to data from the World Health Organization, there are countless cases of patients who have had side effects from taking medicines. There are in particular some categories of drugs that can cause a deterioration of memory and a slowing of cognitive faculties. Even some over the counter pharmaceuticals can negatively affect proper memory and learning function. It is therefore recommended to consult your doctor before taking any drug and especially those that do not require a prescription.

Recent studies have also shown that there are 2 categories of drugs in particular that could cause dementia and memory loss. It refers specifically to anticholinergics and benzodiazepines. The latter include medications for anxiety, panic attacks and sleeping pills. Anticholinergics, on the other hand, are medicines for allergies, colds, depression, hypertension and incontinence. Research results show that taking anticholinergic drugs significantly increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. There was also a deterioration in working memory, attention and psychomotor speed. It is therefore recommended that you contact your GP even if you intend to purchase pharmaceutical products that do not require prescription.