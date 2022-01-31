In addition to the flat stomach, firm buttocks and raised lower back at 50 and 60 years, would also serve to counteract the force of gravity

There are stages in life where you need to give yourself that extra boost needed to live well. To please and to like yourself, in fact, staying in shape is one of the main steps. So, even at 50 and 60 you can keep an enviable body. But how? Well, first of all, trying to counteract those factors inherent in the passage of time that tend to make the skin flabby. The parts most sensitive to falling downwards are normally the parts of the body that the woman cares about the most, namely: buttocks, lower back and belly. To avoid, therefore, that all previous efforts yield to the force of gravity, it is necessary to commit daily, adopting certain behaviors. These, in addition to making us more beautiful, will also keep us happier and healthier.

In fact, consider that firmer and stronger buttocks and lower back would reduce the risk of lower back pain and injuries. In addition, they support the back better and help stabilize the hips, maintaining a more correct alignment of the body. All of this is particularly important as we age.

Easy exercises to do daily

Many do not know that after the age of 30 one would begin to gradually lose muscle mass. This results in an increase in fat mass if you do not engage in regular physical activity. We come, therefore, to the 5 exercises to do daily. The first is the squat, which is very simple to perform. This is a similar movement to sitting down. Just spread your legs apart, so that your feet are aligned with your shoulders. Then, with your back straight, you have to go down until your legs touch your butt and repeat the exercise at least 10 times a day.

The second exercise to have firm buttocks, in addition to a flat stomach, are the rear pushes. This can be done either on all fours on the mat or while standing, as long as you are careful not to arch your back. Lateral swings on one side. Just lie down on your side, resting your head on the arm stretched out on the ground. At that point, we raise and lower the leg, without letting it touch the ground. This exercise can also be performed both lying down and standing.

In addition to the flat stomach, firm buttocks and raised lower back at 50 and 60 years, would also serve to counteract the force of gravity

All the exercises indicated involve a muscle contraction which, although concentrated on the buttocks and back, also affects the other muscles. In this way, by making the right contractions also of the abdomen, we will keep the stomach flat if we accompany everything to the right diet. Let’s move on to exercise number 4: pelvis lifting. Let’s lie down on the mat, with our arms along the body and legs flexed. Then, we raise the pelvis without the sole of the foot and shoulders rising from the ground. Then, afterwards, we lower the pelvis and repeat the movement 20 times.

The fifth exercise consists of the front lunges. From the standing position, take a step forward by bending the leg, forming a 90 ° angle with the knee. At that point, you return to the starting position and then repeat, also with the other leg. In addition to the exercises indicated, to achieve the objectives described, it is necessary to follow a healthy diet, with a reduced fat content. Also, avoid sitting too much because the hip flexors shorten and tighten, to the detriment of the gluteal muscles.