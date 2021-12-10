The flu in Italy this year has already put many people to bed. This is demonstrated by the first InfluNet epidemiological report, which underlines that the 2021-2022 flu season is already making itself known.

When temperatures drop, it can happen that you feel tired and exhausted. If we add muscle weakness, headache and cough to these symptoms, then it could be the classic seasonal flu.

The very first symptom, however, is fever. The first defense we can have against these seasonal ailments is to follow a varied and balanced diet. It is important to consume the best foods, such as this precious vegetable that would help fight the flu and that cannot be missing in our carts.

The drug everyone uses

The best known drug for the treatment of fever is tachipirina. Many use it because it works by reducing fever and fever and relieving pain.

In essence, therefore, it can have positive effects on the treatment of influenza and other problems, such as some infectious diseases typical of children and adolescents. In addition, it can be useful for relieving various pains, such as headaches, neuralgia and muscle aches.

Beware of unwanted effects

Few people, however, are aware of the undesirable effects that can emerge from the use of tachipirina. Just like all other drugs, in fact, tachipirina, under certain conditions, could cause quite unpleasant side effects. Let’s find out immediately what it is.

In addition to the itchiness on the skin, here are the side effects that tachipirina could cause

As reported by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), there is the possibility that tachipirina generates undesirable effects. Any allergies to any of the components of the aforementioned drug, in fact, could cause swelling in the throat, as well as in the feet, ankles, hands, face and even the tongue. In other cases, however, there may also be severe itching of the skin, accompanied by redness.

Not to mention one of the worst allergic reactions that could be triggered, namely anaphylactic shock.

Furthermore, this drug could have a side effect following an overdose, which could lead to life-threatening effects and / or liver failure.

So, in addition to the itching on the skin, here are the side effects that tachipirina could cause.

Here’s what to do immediately in these cases

If any of these reactions occur, the drug should be stopped immediately. In addition, you should immediately contact your doctor or, in more serious cases, the emergency room, to receive immediate help.

Deepening

Those who take these drugs should not eat eggs in order not to compromise the cure.