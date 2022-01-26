One of the biggest problems for many people is just being able to fall asleep in a short time and also in a quiet way. Many try but not always successfully and often we wake up tired and in pain. So in addition to the neck pillow to fall asleep quickly this technique is depopulated that would give a very sweet sleep.

Sleeping is a question of pillows and blankets

Sleeping well is a desire that can also be fulfilled by taking care of your bed. Choosing the right blanket in winter could give you more peaceful and restorative dreams. Among the many blankets, there is one in natural material that has all the characteristics to be able to create the right rest. Natural materials are those that best convey sweet sensations and to which the body responds in the best way. Furthermore, inside the bed they help to maintain the right climate of heat, which allows the body to breathe without cooling it down.

Even the choice of a good pillow allows us to sleep well without straining the neck and shoulders. Especially people who suffer from neck pain know this and for whom sleeping at night is not always easy. Choosing a good pillow could go a long way in solving this really annoying problem.

There are some very effective techniques that help you sleep and fall asleep quickly. The first few times may seem unusual, perhaps because they are part of the ancient oriental tradition. But once the obstacle is overcome, this little evening habit will give us some fantastic dreams.

In addition to the neck pillow to fall asleep quickly, this technique is very popular and would give you a very sweet sleep

We lie on the bed in a supine position with our arms stretched along the body, but not tightened. Now let’s bring our attention to the various parts of the body, starting from the feet and going up towards the head. This exercise, in addition to distancing us from the thoughts of our mind, allows us to become aware of our body.

We can enrich this moment with the formulation of a positive thought such as “this moment is beautiful” or more generally “I like to live”. With this positive feeling in our mind, we go to the tense areas of our body. Precisely in these areas we introduce the positive energy that comes from the sentence.

At this point we make some simple very gentle movements with the hands and legs, and we will see that we have entered a state of great tranquility.

This ancient technique is part of yoga nidra, which has always been used before falling asleep. Its practice is said to help you fall asleep softly and quickly.