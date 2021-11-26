Each family budget is made up of different items, some more burdensome and others less. All the various expenses, however, add up and weigh on the income, that is, the salaries, of the family unit.

Often, in our attempts to make ends meet, we leave out some elements that contribute to burdening expenses. Elements on which we could intervene to save large sums of money on the total. In addition to the radiators, to avoid dizzying bills, here’s how to save on hot water.

360 degree savings

When we shop to save and reduce waste, only one move we have seen is enough. At the same time we can also consult the prices quickly and from home to make sure you are buying at the cheapest price.

However, it is not only the expense of food and various other products that affects our finances. Among the inevitable and fixed expenses we cannot but think about the bills. Particularly in the autumn and winter period, a certain weight is given to gas.

We all usually try to save money by using heating wisely and studied. We often forget, however, that in that bill there is also included the domestic hot water that we use for hygiene and the various household tasks. To have it available to us in the taps, it must be heated and this too has a cost that will affect your bill. Therefore, it would be better to adopt some clever tactics to reduce it and to combat waste.

In addition to the radiators to avoid dizzying bills, here’s how to save on hot water

We can have hot water in the house available through two objects: a boiler or a boiler. The first stores a certain amount of hot water, so it is essential to choose the right size. Too large one would be wasting, as it would heat more water than is needed.

The boiler, on the other hand, heats the water when the tap is opened. This means having to wait a few seconds for the water to come out hot. Often, in order not to repeat the operation, it is left open and in the meantime the boiler continues to consume. On the other hand, a good solution would be to collect the hot water in a basin in actions that require its use several times.

At the same time, avoid opening it and letting the boiler run when we don’t need it. Obviously, these anti-waste attentions also apply to the boiler. Equally, in both cases it will be good to place them in places suitable for operation and their good condition. And also in a place that is close to our sanitary ware, because in this way the shorter journey to take would reduce the heat loss of the water.

Last point to consider, and not least, the temperature. The water must be hot enough but not boiling. In the latter case, in fact, to be able to use it without burning ourselves we should lengthen it with the cold one, with the result of having consumed more to heat it more unnecessarily. In the autumn-winter period, the ideal temperature should be around 45 degrees. A temperature that allows us not to cool ourselves with water but not even to burn ourselves.

These are all small attentions which, however, could make big differences on the final sum of the bill, especially if adopted as habits over long periods of time.

