We know that a healthy lifestyle has a positive effect on the psychophysical well-being of our body. It is essential to relieve stress and anxieties. But so are eating in a balanced way, practicing regular physical activity, eliminating smoking and alcohol, limiting the intake of salt and sugar. Our body is a perfect machine, but to always stay healthy it needs a series of attentions. In fact, it is important to listen to and not underestimate the signals it sends us.

For example, tingling in the hands may be due to a lack of a vital vitamin. While muscle aches and poor concentration would indicate the lack of this mineral.

In addition to the rash, itching and tingling on one side of the body could also be caused by this ongoing infection

Listening and not ignoring the signals that the body sends us is essential to intervene immediately and solve the problem. In fact, very itchy blisters could occur on the skin. In this case, we could be facing a skin infection called herpes zoster. This disease is also commonly known as “shingles”. This is the same virus that would cause chickenpox. It may only occur on one part of the body and in particular on the chest, abdomen and flank. But also around the eyes and on one side of the face. The infection lasts approximately 2 to 4 weeks. A few days before the blisters form, some ailments may occur: in addition to the rash, also itching and tingling.

The main causes

Shingles, therefore, would be an infection caused by the chickenpox virus itself. When you get this disease as a child, the virus is not eliminated, but remains dormant within the nerve ganglia. In old age it could manifest itself in the form of herpes zoster. The triggering causes are not yet clear, but it could depend on a very weak defense system. Its duration and symptoms could be reduced by using antiviral drugs, painkillers and an aluminum chloride-based gel (which reduces itching).

Also, we can try to relieve pain by taking a cold water bath and wearing loose fitting clothing. Shingles is a contagious infection. So it is essential to avoid exchanging clothes and towels. We remind you to keep the wounds, caused by the blisters, always well clean and to consult your doctor for any clarification regarding this infection.

