One of the most common and hated skin blemishes is definitely cellulite. A real sentence for many women, it spares very few and claims victims regardless of age.

There cellulite it would manifest itself on the skin with the appearance of the typical orange peel effect. In fact, the affected skin would have dimples and ripples, in the most pronounced cases instead of hard nodules.

To trigger these signs, an increase in fat cells and water retention. The most affected parts besides the abdomen and hips would be the thighs and buttocks.

A fundamental role in this battle would be played by physical activity, in addition to the squat also these simple exercises could help.

The squats

In recent times there are many women who practice squats. They are exercises that would act on different muscles, including those of the buttocks and thighs.

They are practiced standing with the legs apart and the feet turned slightly outwards. We will have to lower ourselves slowly, keeping ourselves firmly planted on the ground and bending our knees, as if we wanted to sit on a low stool.

After that, we go back to the starting position. Obviously, it will be necessary to move slowly and without straining too much, taking care to carry out the right breathing.

Another type of exercise based on a special tool that is easily available and cheap, the foam roller, would also be useful against cellulite.

In addition to the squat, even these simple exercises to do at home could eliminate cellulite from the buttocks and legs

The foam roller is a plastic cylinder, usually covered with a sponge. Its surface can be smooth or with parts in relief.

It would be a self-massage tool that would act on our muscles through a myofascial action, that is, on the tissues.

There are different types and sizes, therefore adaptable to the areas on which we want to act.

Using it on the areas most exposed to cellulite it would seem to be able to drain stagnation. Furthermore, it would improve blood circulation.

Therefore, it could help both from a preventive point of view of cellulite and in combating it.

The foam roller is used on the specific parts that need it. To act on the thighs you will need to sit on the ground and place the roller under them. We will have to move downwards and then upwards to slide the roller and practice the massage.

We will also move equally for the front and outside of the legs, adjusting our position. Therefore, respectively, by bending the roller over it and placing it next to it.

For the buttocks, however, we will sit on the roller and move the buttocks back and forth. Of course, the movements must be slow and it will be good not to overdo the effort. At the same time it is recommended to carry out the movements adequately and not to rage on painful parts.

Exercises of any kind performed incorrectly could create more problems than good.

In case of particular ailments it will be good then to consult a doctor to make sure that the activities we are going to practice are not contraindicated.

Recommended reading

Amazing how the posture becomes more elegant with 2 easy exercises that are great for the back