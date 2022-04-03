Unfortunately, aggressive pathologies affecting the body may not be so easy to identify. Sometimes some pathologies may develop silently to emerge only when in an advanced state. This is the case, for example, of liver dysfunctions which may not give warning before manifesting themselves in an evident way.

Many ailments begin with symptoms that could easily be mistaken for transient annoyances. Common symptoms such as sleepiness or bad breath could be traced back, for example, to this condition that attacks the brain and liver.

Hence the importance of a responsible and regular medical check-up immediately emerges, an effective tool for promptly remedying.

This is also valid for diseases of a neoplastic nature, which could give symptoms that are often ignored as a side effect.

A very sad podium

The data show that in third place in the world the most widespread form of cancer is that which concerns the colorectal, preceded by breast and lungs. This disease typically affects people over the age of 60, but younger people may also be considered at risk.

In fact, it seems that by 2020 there was an increase of 0.4% per year of this tumor in subjects under the age of 50. The causes of the onset of this phenomenon in younger patients are not yet fully understood and are currently being studied. Thankfully, thanks to research efforts, mortality numbers have dropped 10% in recent years, but it remains essential to keep our guard up. Once again, therefore, it is necessary to emphasize prevention.

In addition to tiredness, fatigue and occult blood in the stool, beware of this indicator that could reveal colon cancer

Among the most common symptoms of colon cancer is blood loss caused by polyps. This is the classic case of occult blood in the stool, detectable through specific tests.

However, the symptoms are variable and more or less accentuated according to the location and extent of the tumor. This is why the manifestation of the pathology could often be confused with common disorders affecting the digestive system. To name a few, the most common symptoms would be weight loss and appetite or fatigue.

What to watch out for

However, as the AIRC foundation would report, in addition to tiredness, fatigue and occult blood, it is necessary to pay attention to intestinal regularity. Periods of prolonged constipation followed by episodes of diarrhea could be understood as a sign of this tumor.

Therefore, in the presence of certain signs it would be advisable to consult with the doctor who will be able to give more answers.

