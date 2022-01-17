There are numerous studies confirming the thesis that an adequate level of vitamin D is important for maintaining bone health. Vitamin D in fact contributes to the metabolization of calcium and bone calcification while also maintaining normal levels of phosphorus in the blood.

This vitamin is not readily available in foods, except for some such as cod liver oil and eggs. In addition to nutrition, however, it would be necessary to stock up on vitamin D for the bones.

However, vitamin D is not the only one involved in maintaining strong bones and teeth and in the course of the article we will see why.

In addition to vitamin D, this precious nutrient would also strengthen bones and teeth, improving their health

Perhaps not everyone will know that bones, as well as other tissues in the human body, are cyclically renewed. In fact, it seems that once every 7-10 years the bones are regenerated and remodeled through the action of cells called osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

Osteoblasts, the cells responsible for bone reconstruction, produce osteocalcin, the substance that would improve the mineralization of bones, making them strong and healthy.

To ensure that osteocalcin is active and can adequately carry out its activity of strengthening and rebuilding the bones, however, vitamin K.

Thanks to vitamin K, in fact, osteocalcin would be able to bind to the mineral components of the bones, allowing them to be renewed and strengthened.

What other advantages

However, vitamin K is not intended as a single molecule but rather as a group of several molecules. In fact, vitamin K2, or menaquinone, can be found in fermented foods, meat and dairy products. Vitamin K2 is said to play an important role in bone health. Furthermore, it seems that vitamin K2 can prevent calcium accumulations in the blood and promote arterial flexibility.

Vitamin K1, of vegetable origin, on the other hand, would contribute to the blood coagulation processes.

Finally, vitamin K3 is also known, of synthetic origin, also involved in blood coagulation processes.

Generally, the necessary quantities of vitamin K can be satisfied through normal nutrition. However, it is always good to leave the possible need for a supplement of these precious nutrients to the opinion of an expert.

