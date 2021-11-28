In advance the Smartphone and Tablet offers of Cyber Monday MediaWorld: here they are
MediaWorld has brought forward the start of its new promotion dedicated to Cyber Monday by a few hours, burning the competition by a few hours. There are numerous offers being previewed online, probably to try to empty the stock before the opponent’s promotions begin.
The red-colored electronics chain has therefore officially kicked off Cyber Monday 2021, with a decidedly self-explanatory initiative in the motto: “Cyber Monday, incredible offers! Free delivery on everything, zero rate starting from 199 €“.
MediaWorld Cyber Monday Deals (November 29, 2021)
The new promotion is active only for the day of November 29, 2021 and the last 3 hours of November 28, 2021. As always, the store offers the possibility of paying in installments with zero-interest financing for all purchases over € 199. Let’s find out now the Cyber Monday deals from MediaWorld.
Cyber Monday MediaWorld Smartphone Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from 512GB for 1599 Euros instead of 1949 Euros;
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB at 929 Euros instead of 1279 Euros;
- Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8 + 256 GB for 399 Euros instead of 649 Euros;
- Xiaomi 11T 5G at 478 Euros instead of 599 Euros;
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at 349 Euros instead of 399 Euros;
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB at 269 Euros instead of 329 Euros;
- Redmi Note 10S 6 + 128GB at 199.99 euros instead of 279.99 euros;
- Samsung Galaxy A12 at 139.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;
- Redmi Note 8 2021 at 129.9 euros instead of 179.9 euros;
- Motorola Moto G20 64GB at 129.9 euros instead of 169.9 euros;
- Redmi 9A at 99.99 euros instead of 119.99 euros.
Cyber Monday MediaWorld Tablet and SmartWatch offers
