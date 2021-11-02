In Afghanistan, a school that does not abandon girls





A lesson with the girls – Pen Path

These are hard times, full of risks and pitfalls, yet among school desks or piles of books at home, with the help of the network where the Internet reaches, in Afghanistan there are those who remain on the field, do not think about expatriation, don’t give up trying.

An organization for the promotion of education has chosen to react in this way, strong of contacts established for some time with tribal and religious leaders, and of a trust gained among the population even in the most remote areas.

With 2,400 volunteers scattered in many provinces, the Afghan NGO Pen Path starts again after the trauma that hit the country. Look for passable spaces, passages left open in the meshes of the rigid rules just imposed. In the Islamic Emirate, girls can attend school if they are between six and twelve years old. The bigger ones, for now, are at home. This is the case in 28 of the 34 provinces. Private universities have reopened with separate classes, public universities remain closed.

Pen Path founder Matiullah Wesa wasted no time. On August 16, following the capture of Kabul, he left to reach the provinces of Kandahar, Kunduz, Jalalabad, Kunar, Logar, Zabul. “I met tribal and religious leaders, teachers, students,” he says. “I reminded them that school is a fundamental right, an Islamic right (for the Prophet Mohammed, education is an obligation for boys and girls). I reassured them that our work would continue. From them I had the promise that we would continue together ».

The joy of being in school – Pen Path

In the Pen Path team works Zarlasht Wali, a teacher who is now engaged on two fronts: «I meet the families of girls who, due to their age, are not allowed to go back to school: many, the most gifted, have suffered an emotional backlash. Their mental health is at risk, ”he says from Kabul. “I talk to the girls, I encourage them, I invite them to study from home, to take online lessons, a modality already tested with the pandemic. Families know Zoom and Google Classroom », like other training apps. I tell them that learning doesn’t necessarily mean setting foot in a classroom. “

Education is everyone’s right – Pen Path

Professor Wali also works with younger girls, those who might show up at school but don’t: «I approach the parents to persuade them to take their daughters back to school. They do not send them because they do not feel safe or because with the crisis they can no longer afford it ». The drop in students is substantial: «Attendance in two primary schools of which I know in Kabul has gone from 650 to 320 students. We are talking about classes in which girls are admitted. The damage is for the whole system ».

Let’s reopen the schools! – Pen Path

Meanwhile, Pen Path has launched a social campaign that sees village chiefs and tribal leaders “put their face”, with photos posted online accompanied by signs inviting the Taliban to reopen schools, both those just banned for girls, and those sealed for twenty years because they are in war zones. “We invite the population to write to the Ministry of Education to reopen them, to put pressure to register new ones,” adds Matiullah Wesa, who places great faith in the “power of the people” and knows how attentive the Taliban are to social networks.

“Around the country we meet teachers and students, we often find them hopeless”, he adds, but he is certain that there is hope: “We tell people that they have great power and that they can exercise it by putting pressure on those who govern . The Taliban need to know that education belongs to the population. They cannot but listen to the great voice that comes from there ».