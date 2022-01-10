In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned the use of public toilets for women

Taliban in Kabul: the latest news on Afghanistan

The ban was imposed in the provinces of Balkh and Herat, but the fear is that it will be extended nationwide. Many women in the country have no access to water and sanitation.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Taliban in Kabul: the latest news on Afghanistan

Afghan women will no longer be able to use public toilets. This was decided by the government of the province of Balkh which has banned the use of toilets for women since the beginning of this week. The provision is currently limited to this province and that of Herat, but it is possible that the new provision will be adopted by other Afghan provinces. Private hammams (therefore those located in shops and businesses) are still open to women, but customers will have to wear the veil there too.

The provision concerning public toilets represents a serious violation of human rights, especially in a country destroyed by poverty where many people do not have hot water available. In fact, in public toilets, many citizens can wash and warm themselves. In the two provinces, women will pay the highest price with new difficulties in ensuring basic hygiene conditions. Afghan women also regularly use public baths for the purification ritual required by Islamic law. The new law imposed by the Taliban represents a violation of the human rights of women and of Islamic culture itself. The Guardian, the first to report the news, interviewed a Taliban army commander who declared his opposition to the decision. While remaining anonymous, he stressed that Afghanistan’s new leaders should focus on “bigger struggles”.

After all, the country fell into a profound humanitarian crisis with the abandonment of the West. The advent of the Taliban represented the interruption of international funds for Afghanistan. Foreign money managed to keep a system still deeply poor and shaky despite the 20 years since the end of the first Taliban government. Yet, especially in the big cities, there were signs of improvement and freedom. Since last August, however, thousands of people have been facing hunger and there are increasing difficulties in supplying firewood and coal to heat up during the winter. Most families don’t even have access to water. According to the UN, 97% of Afghans could be living below the poverty line by the middle of the year.

Afghanistan, her father sells her at the age of 9 to feed the family: he saves the child bride Parwana

In Herat province, only 39% of neighborhoods have adequate and direct access to water and sanitation. The closure of public toilets for women is a real problem. Al Guardian Winuss Azizi, of the non-profit organization Visions for Children in Afghanistan, said that most of the families in Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif do not have the possibility to heat large quantities of water. “For this reason – she says – many rely on hammams in winter. Islam requires a cleaning ritual after menstruation, childbirth and sexual intercourse. To do this, women go here”. A similar measure was adopted during the first Taliban government.