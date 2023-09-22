In Alto Paraná, unintended pregnancies among teenagers decline – Última Hora

According to data provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), the Alto Paraná department has recorded a decrease in the teenage pregnancy rate in 2022. NGOs such as the Rasmus Foundation are organizing prevention and awareness sessions on this issue in educational institutions in Ciudad del Este.

The department reported a total of 69 births in 2022 to mothers aged between 10 and 14, compared to 92 in 2021 and 63 in 2020. Among the group of teenagers aged 15 to 19, there were 1,611 births in 2022. A significant decrease compared to 1,855 in 2021 and 2,019 in 2020.

These figures show a downward trend in teenage pregnancies in the region, however, this is still far from being an ideal situation.

To highlight the continued importance of addressing this issue, the Rasmus Foundation has launched an awareness campaign in this part of the country called when do i chooseIt coincides with World Day for the Prevention of Unintended Pregnancy among Adolescents, which is observed on 26 September.

The basic objective of this campaign is to raise awareness about teenage pregnancy in Paraguay and highlight the need for prevention in our society.

The NGO has worked closely with the Ministry of Health for over 6 years in the fight against underage pregnancy among teenagers. One of its major initiatives is the creation of Espacios Ñangareco, a comprehensive adolescent health care clinic. In Ciudad del Este, it serves the regional hospital.

risk. bell when do i choose It aims to promote education, empowerment, universal access to comprehensive medical care, and informed decision-making among Paraguayan adolescents.

The initiative includes a series of activities in Angareko spaces, such as talks by health professionals, distribution of gifts and visits to schools and colleges to promote the availability of these spaces for adolescents aged 10 to 19 years.

Obstetrician-gynecologist and child and adolescent health expert Dr. Celia Vazquez, who is the Foundation’s medical advisor, stressed the importance of working together as a society to provide adolescents with the education and support they need to build a healthy future. Explained.

It says early pregnancy during adolescence poses significant health risks to mothers and babies, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and premature birth.

He reminded that at the country level, data for 2022 shows that a total of 12,347 births occurred among girls and adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age, which is important to address this problem and prevent unintended pregnancies in this vulnerable group. Underlines the urgency to take measures.

He assured that efforts will continue to improve care for the adolescent population through training activities, awareness in vulnerable communities and the establishment of Ñangareko spaces in hospitals, where friendly and accessible medical care is provided.

