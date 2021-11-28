In America there are no more Santas

When the children were small, and we had just arrived in London, we would cut through the throng of Regent Street, gleaming in the brightest Christmas decorations, to arrive in front of Hamley’s, the most famous and wonderful and shining toy store in the city. Yes, what you see in the movies. The purpose of this exhausting journey (at least for me, for them it was a source of joy and jubilation and irrepressible excitement) was not so much and not just getting lost among trains, Lego boxes and all kinds of games to check live before writing the famous small letter. No, the purpose was rather to touch Santa’s beard. It was proof that Santa Claus existed and was a fat old man with a huge belly and a white bum and long hair. And he stood there in the door of Hamley’s, with a bell in his hand, between two boys in striped socks, dressed as Elves. They could see that they were in costumes, but Santa Claus no, he was real, because he had a beard and you could pull it.

Here, this is to tell you with what sadness I read that in America this year, thanks to Covid, there are also no Santas, the real ones, with the belly and beard and real wrinkles around the eyes. The Washington Post writes it and says that they are not even paying them gold. The reason is that for age and physical characteristics they are the preferred target of the virus: several hundreds have died of Covid and the survivors are cautiously staying away from crowded places and children, not vaccinated and potential plague victims. This year they are not there: they have decided to retire or take a sabbatical, waiting for the new pandemic wave to pass. It is also hard to find fake ones, that is, kids who dress in red, tie a pillow on their stomach, attach a fake beard but they are not real Santas and even a kindergarten child notices it. The agencies that supply Santas for private parties, for events and corporate parties are overwhelmed with requests that they cannot satisfy. According to the Washington Post, the resignation epidemic and the chronic shortage of manpower that are putting the recovery of the American economy at risk are also not involved. There is a problem of wages that are too low and this does not seem to be the case: a little Santa Claus gets paid from 30 to 50 dollars an hour, to get one with a little experience it takes from 150 to 250 dollars an hour, but the real ones, the professionals cost mind-boggling figures: 500 dollars for an hour and on Christmas day or Christmas Eve, it takes 1,200 for a fleeting apparition. They are the ones who attended the school for Santa Claus, or the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School, where you study subjects like Elves and Reindeer, you get a smattering of North Pole and sleds, you learn how to make up properly and tell stories stories like God commands. In short, do not improvise Santa Claus and ask the uncle or the grandfather to put on the red costume trimmed with fur, it could be a solution, if it were not that even the beards and costumes have not yet arrived this year. They are made in China and with the lack of raw materials and delivery delays, the materials that were supposed to arrive in August are still in the containers in the middle of the sea. Anyway children, do not despair: the real Santa Claus will arrive despite Covid. Because he is immortal and because his toys are built by Elves and don’t come from China.