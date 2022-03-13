In American restaurants, love for Ukraine and anger against Russia

Since the Russian invasion began, lines have stretched across the street outside a Ukrainian-owned cafe in a fashionable area of ​​Washington. A few blocks away, at the popular Russia House restaurant in the US capital, five windows were smashed and the owners think they may not reopen.

With the war an ocean away, restaurants have become something of a culinary frontline for Americans to channel their support for Kiev by lining up for a seat and a pastry, while hoping to inflict some pain on Moscow. , even if only indirectly.

Sisters Anastasiia and Vira Derun, owners of D Light Cafe and Bakery in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, are originally from Bila Tserkva, a city south of Kiev that is in the direct path of cruise missiles launched against the Ukrainian capital by the Russians from the Black Sea.

Both are tormented by fear for the fate of their family. And now they are dealing non-stop with crowds of customers at their door to buy their pastries.

“We don’t really sleep at night because we always check (the news), but then we have to be here early in the morning,” Anastasiia Derun told AFP.

During the weekend, dozens of people wait outside the cafe. On weekdays, this patisserie sells out quickly due to the constant flow of customers.

Overwhelmed, Derun stopped giving out free Ukrainian flag cookies to people who came to donate in hopes of keeping the crowds at bay, and at one point considered stopping fundraising for Ukraine altogether.

But after raising $7,500, he couldn’t put the donation box away. Instead, she now has three volunteers who help manage the masses and bring water to the tables.

Abby Wright, a 23-year-old sitting outside D Light Cafe over the weekend, said she had come with her friends “fully understanding that there are more tangible ways to support Ukraine than just buying coffee.”

But that experience, he assured, allowed him to have “a little contact with that culture.”

“Putin House”

A dozen blocks away at Russia House, a Washington staple for more than two decades, the picture couldn’t be more different.

The owners had been on the verge of reopening after a two-year hiatus due to the effects and restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Since then, the restaurant has been vandalized twice, in what police have called a hate crime, and its owners are contemplating not reopening given the public’s new distaste for all things Russia.

“We were an easy target,” said co-owner Aaron McGovern, estimating up to $20,000 in damage.

The destruction included broken windows, a torn-off stair railing and signs left behind with messages such as “Don’t eat at Putin’s House.”

As he was sweeping up the broken glass, McGovern says, a passerby gave him the middle finger.

Since the invasion, Ike Gazaryan, owner of the Pushkin Russian Restaurant in San Diego, has also received multiple threats, including a call from a man yelling “promising to blow something up.”

The irony, he said, is that most Russian business owners in the United States are very sympathetic to Ukraine, having fled the former Soviet Union or Putin’s Russia themselves.

An ethnic Armenian, her family fled Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Russia before landing in the United States.

Its restaurant serves a variety of food from the former Soviet republics against a backdrop of damask wallpaper and chandeliers. But it has the word “Russian” in its name, she said, because “everyone knows where Russia is, so you do this for marketing purposes.”

He estimates that the association with Russia, now toxic, is reducing clientele by between 30% and 40%.

“It only brings pain”

At the distinctly Ukrainian Veselka restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village, the opposite is true.

Lines of up to 100 people have engulfed the store, and owner Jason Birchard, the grandson of the Ukrainian immigrant who founded it, said business is now “probably twice what it normally is.”

In the city of Austin, Texas, restaurateur Varda Monamour, who was born in Crimea before moving to Moscow, simply ripped the word “Russian” off the outside of her restaurant, formerly known as Russian House.

Where letters once were, there are now ghost marks. His restaurant will henceforth be called The House.

His former name “simply brings pain to the people of the Ukraine and others, even the Russians,” Monamour justified.