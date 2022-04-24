In an animal print swimsuit, Yanet García shows off her peach

Yanet García in the perfect angle models an animal print swimsuit

From the beach, the coquette ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to raise the temperature on the part of her admirers with a photograph in swimsuit one piece, but left a lot of skin exposed.

Everything seems to indicate that the model from Monterrey continues to cause an impact among her Instagram followers with her beautiful photos.

Yanet, known for being the most flirtatious Mexican fitness girl, raised the temperature again with her latest photo posted on her Instagram account.

And it is that on this occasion she posed from the beach with a tiny swimsuit with which she showed her spectacular silhouette.

As expected, the model’s fans were delighted and quickly filled her with compliments and hundreds of reactions.

It should be noted that the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, is one of the celebrities who has decided to open her OnlyFans account, in which her followers can obtain very flirty exclusive photos and videos for a subscription.

Also, he has used his Instagram account as a way to promote his content, so he constantly uploads images in small clothes or beach suits.

Take me back,” the businesswoman also wrote in the publication.

In said photograph, she wore an animal print swimsuit which drew attention to its ribbons on the sides.

The pieces with this type of print are apparently one of his favorites, since there are already several images showing this style on his social networks, with which he raised several sighs and caused hundreds of reactions from his admirers.

Going back a bit, Yanet García auditioned in 2013 to be part of Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León, however, she was not selected.

Years later, she rose to fame as ‘La Chica del Clima’ on the ‘Gente Regia’ program and later on ‘Hoy’, a broadcast she left to move to the United States and continue her career as a model.

In fact, Yanet’s later charms have been talked about since she went viral a few years ago for her reports on the weather in Mexico.

On the other hand, after her participation in different Televisa programs as a presenter, Yanet García decided to emigrate to the United States to start her own exclusive content page.