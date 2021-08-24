In an ice cream parlor there is also green pass ice cream

Add some lime, some mint and a few drops of rum and the result is green pass flavored ice cream. There green certification which is so much discussed and which divides Italy (and beyond) seems to unite ice cream lovers who love the version to be savored. It was one who invented taste ice cream shop di Prato which, according to what the same declares in the columns of repubblica.it, sells them in large quantities.

We are at ‘Il Morino’, along via Palermo, and in those who enter the curiosity to taste the green pass is great, whether it is in a cone, cup or tray. Already elected as taste of summer, in fact, with its green color and fresh flavor reminiscent of – it seems – mohito, there is hardly anyone who resists the temptation. But how did the idea of ​​the green pass ice cream? This was explained by the owner of the ice cream shop Mirco Diddi in Repubblica.

We report from the site: “Every month we make a new taste, linked toactuality. We are very active on social media and from there we see what is the most popular “. From trend on web and in the national news on an idea for a taste to be included in the window, the step was, therefore, short. And among other things, that of the ice cream is the only green pass of the place, since ‘Il Morino’ has no seats indoors but only chairs and tables outside.

The welcome for the taste was immediately very warm, so much so that daily sales even exceed five kilos. And there are those who buy it whole trays. The flavor, made intense by the rum, is in fact very appreciated especially if it is combined with dark chocolate or fruit (this is the advice of the expert but everyone can do as they like).

So, after other unusual flavors experimented by the ice cream parlor inspired by the local news, the one at the green pass could remain a must still a long time. An unexpected success for the Tuscan ice cream masters who have found a way to make everyone agree. No vax included.