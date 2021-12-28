in an illegal gymnasium, the urban police are kidnapped

SANT’ELPIDIO A MARE – Customers had the Green pass, the owner of the business also. Everything else was missing. It was there police local of Sant’Elpidio a Mare, at the conclusion of a control activity coordinated by preccint of Fermo, to unmask a gym without the necessary administrative and health authorizations. In this period, the control of the police is becoming more and more widespread, naturally starting from compliance with anti-Covid, given the surge in infections that is characterizing this final of 2021 and given the restrictions imposed by the new decrees.

The activities in which the influx of customers is concentrated, whether for practicing sports, for making purchases or for consuming food and drinks, are the first to end up under the lens of uniforms. In this case, the Elpidian police, under the guidance of commander Stefano Tofoni, discovered a gym in the basement of a building, which had been prepared as a place dedicated to fitness, with machinery, weights and equipment.

Control

When the agents arrived to carry out an inspection, there were several customers intent on physical activity, from running to handlebars to stationary bikes. Everything is fine under the aspect of the rules to contain the pandemic, since every customer was regularly provided with a Green pass, as well as the holder. The problem instead concerns the other certifications necessary to carry out this type of activity, starting from the surfaces to the ventilation of the premises, up to the minimum distances to prevent any contagion.

The reconstruction

According to investigators, the abusive exercise in the gym had been going on for some time. In this sense, several reports have arrived that have led the police to carry out investigations. Even the comings and goings of people noticed by the agents in that room led to the conclusion that an activity that was not in order was taking place in the basement. On the basis of the findings obtained, immediately after the raid, the owner was notified of an administrative penalty in the amount of two thousand euros, because he operated without the required authorizations. The local police also immediately closed the premises. In recent days, the agents also carried out a prevention tour in the public establishments of the city, to remind exhibitors, in particular those in the supply sector, of the new provisions that require a Green pass even for those who stop only for a drink at the bench. A novelty to which we must now get used to.





© REPRODUCTION RESERVED